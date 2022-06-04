Russia brings five large landing ships into Black Sea

ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022, 09:02

A flotilla of five large landing ships gathered from the Russian Navy's three fleets has now departed for the Black Sea.

Source: "Krym.Realii"

Details: There are four large landing ships moored in the South Bay, the largest branch of Sevastopol Bay, near the Minna Stinka wharf.

The two ships pictured in the foreground are Project 1171 Tapir landing ships. The Black Sea Fleet had three such vessels, one of which, the Saratov, was destroyed by a Ukrainian missile in the port of Berdiansk. The other two are the Orsk and the Nikolay Filchenkov.

There are also two Project 775 large landing ships berthed at the Minna Stinka wharf. The Black Sea Fleet has four such ships: the Tsezar Kunikov, the Novocherkassk, the Yamal and the Azov.

The Novocherkassk and Azov are currently under repair at the 13th shipyard in Kilen-Bukhta.

Background: According to Pivden (South) Operational Command, there are now 3 missile-launching ships and 1 submarine in the Black Sea, in addition to the 5 large landing ships.

Russia has put two-thirds of its submarines out to sea, each carrying missiles.