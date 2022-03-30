  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia brought back a US astronaut from the ISS despite the two countries cutting most ties over the invasion of Ukraine

Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark T. Vande Hei
    American astronaut
Vande Hei hugging Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov on March 29, 2022.
Mark Vande Hei hugging Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov goodbye on the ISS on March 29, 2022.NASA

  • US astronaut Mark Vande Hei departed the ISS on Wednesday to return to Earth.

  • He left on a Russian Soyuz capsule, amid tension between Russia's space program and the US.

  • Russia's space chief Rogozin has taken to disparaging the US on social media over its sanctions.

US astronaut Mark Vande Hei set off Wednesday to return Earth on a Russian space capsule. Vande Hei spent 355 days in the International Space Station (ISS) — the longest ever trip in low-Earth orbit.

Vande Hei boarded the Russia Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft on Wednesday with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

The trip is an example of increasing rare US-Russian cooperation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Western retaliatory sanctions severed many of the ties between the two.

The spacecraft undocked from the ISS at 3:21 a.m. ET and was on its way back to Earth at the time of publication.

Vande Hei, Shkaplerov, and Dubrov are due to land in Kazakhstan at 7:28 a.m ET. NASA set up a live stream of Vande Hei's return.

Vande Hei's record-breaking achievement was marred by raised tensions between Russia and the US.

In recent weeks, Russia's space agency chief Dimitry Rogozin has criticized the US sanctions in aggresive social-media posts, including a public spat on Twitter with former US astronaut Mark Kelly.

A heavily edited video aired by the State-Owned RIA Novosti and shared by NASA Watch on March 5 hinted at the possibility that Russia could refuse to return Vande Hei to Earth, stranding him in orbit.

It showed Russian cosmonauts seemingly waving goodbye at Vande Hei before boarding a shuttle departing from the ISS.

Rogozin, however, said on March 11 that Vande Hei would come back to Earth as planned, and dismissed what he called "hysterical" news reports suggesting otherwise, per Space.com. NASA also confirmed the return would proceed as normal.

mark vande hei smiling on space station holding a tube of liquid
Mark Vande Hei works on an agriculture experiment on the International Space Station, January 6, 2022.NASA

Vande Hei's trip broke the longest spaceflight record — previously set by Kelly in 2016 — by 15 days. During his trip, he studied muscle loss in space, kidney health, and fire safety among other topics, as shown in a tweet below.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov handed over command of the ISS to NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn on Tuesday in a collegial ceremony, during which he said the crew "worked together very hard."

"We worked very hard, like one crew, and we did not have problems," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto

    A batch of dome-shaped ice volcanoes that look unlike anything else known in our solar system and may still be active have been identified on Pluto using data from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, showing that this remote frigid world is more dynamic than previously known. Unlike Earth volcanoes that spew gases and molten rock, this dwarf planet's cryovolcanoes extrude large amounts of ice - apparently frozen water rather than some other frozen material - that may have the consistency of toothpaste, they said. Features on the asteroid belt dwarf planet Ceres, Saturn's moons Enceladus and Titan, Jupiter's moon Europa and Neptune's moon Triton also have been pegged as cryovolcanoes.

  • Astronomers Are Stumped by New High-Frequency Wave on the Surface of the Sun

    Astronomers are stumped by new high-frequency wave on the surface of the sun.

  • Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

    SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

  • Russian cosmonaut on ISS: 'We are one crew'

    STORY: With U.S. and Russia relations at their lowest point since the Cold War ended, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said the crew of the International Space Station didn't share in the problems "on Earth." "In orbit...we are one crew...I think ISS is like (a) symbol of the friendship and cooperation and like (a) symbol of future of exploration of space."Shkaplerov made the comments at a ceremony handing over command of the International Space Station to NASA's Thomas Marshburn before returning to Earth.

  • How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs?

    Artist's rendering of the Chicxulub asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere 66 million years ago, triggering events that caused a mass extermination. Roger Harris/Science Photo library via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How did cockroaches survive the asteroid that led to the extinction of dinosaurs? – Kinjal, age 11, Delhi, India When the rock now known as the Chicx

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Kennedy Space Center launches will highlight future of space travel

    Both launch pads at the Kennedy Space Center will be in action in early April as rocket launches herald two new eras in space travel.Driving the news: Two important launches at Cape Canaveral will have Tampa Bay's space enthusiasts and rocket watchers looking east, per the Orlando Sentinel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.At Launch Pad 39-B sometime between April 1-3, NASA will simulate a countdown — including fueling and de-fueling of the Space Launch

  • SpaceX is ending Crew Dragon production

    SpaceX will stop producing new Crew Dragon craft after it finishes manufacturing its fourth and final capsule.

  • Musk Has a New Line of Attack Against Archrival Bezos (With a Z)

    Two billionaires -- Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos -- clash on several fronts, and according to Musk, there is no love lost between the two.

  • Defense contractor expands Denver-area campus, adding dozens of space technology jobs

    A defense contractor making new space technologies for the U.S. military has expanded a campus it has in a Denver-area city and is adding 100 jobs there. The Falls Church, Virginia-based military defense contractor already employs 400 people there working on space-related systems and other projects. It added a new building in the office park to handle a growing need for staff, including some working on missile-launch detection satellites and related systems.

  • NASA, ESA select 2 astronauts to launch on Crew-7 mission

    NASA and the European Space Agency announced that they have selected two astronauts to launch on SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station.

  • Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Contracted COVID for the Second Time and Has 'Almost No Symptoms'

    The billionaire, who is vaccinated for COVID-19, was reportedly diagnosed with the virus during the height of the pandemic in 2020

  • All systems go for Blue Origin’s spacefliers — but not for weather at Texas launch site

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture has rescheduled its next crewed suborbital space mission for Thursday, due to concerns about the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. In a mission update, Blue Origin said “forecasted high winds during launch and recovery” forced a postponement of the liftoff from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas. The National Weather Service said winds could reach sustained levels of 35 to 45 mph on Tuesday, with gusts up to 60 mph. Six spacefliers —

  • Blue Origin set for 4th crewed sub-orbital space flight

    The capsule's chief designer gets a chance to fly after comedian Pete Davidson withdrew due to a schedule conflict.

  • SpaceX will not be making any more new Crew Dragon capsules

    SpaceX will no longer be making new Crew Dragons, the spacecraft that ferries astronauts to and from the International Space Station, and will instead focus on reusing the fleet of four already in existence, Reuters reported Monday. SpaceX is planning to continue manufacturing Crew Dragon components for refurbishment and will be able to manufacture more of the astronaut capsules if needed, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told Reuters. Crew Dragon is SpaceX’s first crewed spacecraft, borrowing its design from the Dragon cargo capsule that’s used for resupply services to the ISS.

  • Brain.space remakes the EEG for our modern world (and soon, off-world)

    One major challenge is that the best ways to do so are room-sized machines relegated to hospitals — but brain.space is hoping that its portable, powerful and, most importantly, user-friendly EEG helmet could power new applications and treatments at home and, as a sort of cork pop for its debut, in space. Electroencephalography, or EEG, is an established method for monitoring certain signals the brain produces. An EEG can indicate which areas of the cortex are active, whether the user is concentrating, agitated, and so on.

  • We've reached the "finance our asteroid mining startup" phase of NFTs

    Non-fungible tokens, better known as “NFTs” or “digital Pogs but somehow less useful,” are still very much a thing people are choosing to spend their money on during an era of ongoing pandemics, potential nuclear war, and economic inflation. Actually, now that we think about it, people were spending their money on actual Pogs during a very similar era... but at least Pogs never strained our enjoyment of Bill Murray.

  • Jeff Koons’ First NFT Project Is a Riff on Crypto’s ‘Moon’ Meme

    He’s one of the most high-profile visual artists to venture into the world of digital collectibles.

  • 'Our Differences Bring About Great Innovation.' Sarah Al Amiri, Who Helped the UAE Get to Mars, Accepts a TIME100 Impact Award

    Sarah Al Amiri knows the importance of cultivating diversity in science. Indeed, she assembled a team that included 80% women to help the United Arab Emirates, a nation of fewer than 10 million people, join the ultra-exclusive Mars exploration club. Al Amiri, 35, paid tribute to the power of representation Monday night as she accepted her TIME 100 Impact Award at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

  • Mars, Venus and Saturn to join together on March 31

    Make sure to set your alarm clock early. Mars, Venus and Saturn will be joining together in a spectacular celestial alignment before sunrise on March 31.