Russia builds up its strength in the sky, but Ukrainian Air Defence is on high alert: 15 targets have been terminated

Valentyna Romanenko - Thursday, 28 April 2022, 23:54 The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 15 air targets of the Russian aggressors on Thursday, April 28. Source: Air Force Command spokesman, Yurii Ihnat on Facebook Quote: "On April 28, the enemy increased its forces and assets both on the ground and in the sky. Air strikes, launches of air and naval-based cruise missiles became more frequent." "Five such missiles - 'Kalibr' and 'X' types - have been shot down over the past 24 hours. The enemy has also increased the presence of UAVs in the Ukrainian airspace, which our Air Defence continues to successfully terminate. 9 drones have been hit: 7 of 'Orlan-10' type and two of unidentified type." "An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force shoot down another 'Su-34' fighter-bomber in the Kharkiv region." Details: Thus, a total of 15 air targets have been hit on April 28: - 1 aircraft (SU-34); - 5 cruise missiles; - 9 UAVs. Aviation of the Air Force continues to perform special tasks in Ukrainian airspace.