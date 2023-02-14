Russia has built secret railroads and stations leading to Putin's residence, claims independent Russian media

The media reported that there are dead-end railways in Putin's residence, the sections are hidden behind high fences

The outlet's journalists have found three railway dead-end lines leading to the dictator's residences in Valday, Novo-Ogarevo, and Sochi.

A railway station with a helipad near the village Dolgiye Borody in Valdaysky National Park was spotted in the fall of 2022, Project writes. The locals said the station and the railway leading to it were built only for the needs of Putin. It is fenced around and under armed guard.

A former railway worker, cited by the outlet, reportedly revealed that only the parts of the station for Putin’s use have been repaired.

"Earlier, the Valday railway was in terrible condition and allowed movement with the speed of 15 or 25 km at maximum,” the railwayman said.

“When they started to prepare railroads for Putin, they repaired only those parts leading to his Valday residence, the other parts were left unrepaired.”

A similar station appeared in 2015 in Novo-Ogarevo in Moscow Oblast, 400 meters away from Putin's residence. It is also apparently hidden behind a high fence, with surveillance cameras set every 10 meters.

A railway platform and a dead-end line also appeared near Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi in 2017.

Project’s reporting also claims to reveal details about the armored train Putin uses for traveling, with a former railway operator stating that the train is based in the depot of Moscow’s central railway station, with a high-security section for VIPs. A new highway, leading directly to the station, was opened in 2017, Project says.

It has been reported that since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, Putin travels more and more often via the RUB 1 billion ($13.6 million) train. The dictator started using the train back in fall 2021, while preparing for the large-scale war, likely for security concerns.

