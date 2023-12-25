Russia "buys" evidence against Ukraine in occupied territories

The Russians in temporarily occupied territories are collecting evidence against Ukraine and promise to pay "assistance" in exchange for a statement.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center stated that Russia is trying to shift the blame for everything that is happening onto its victim, which is Ukraine.

For example, in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupation administration promises to pay assistance to "victims of Ukrainian aggression". The only condition to receive it is submitting an application form for it, which in fact is evidence that Ukraine has supposedly attacked the oblast and is bombarding civilians.

Quote: "In other words, in the territory recognised by the whole world as Ukraine, the Russians are talking about ‘Ukrainian aggression’.

The National Resistance Center calls for ignoring the initiatives of the Kremlin’s henchmen and remembering that occupiers rarely keep their own promises."

