Russia buys Starlink equipment for military use through Arab countries

Russia is purchasing Starlink satellite internet terminals, manufactured by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, in Arab countries.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports that the aggressor state of Russia is buying communication equipment, including Starlink satellite internet terminals, in Arab countries for use in warfare," the statement said.

The intelligence indicated that Russian occupiers discussed the possibility of purchasing Starlink satellite communication terminals in a recently intercepted radio message.

During this conversation, a Russian occupier mentions that Arabs are supplying the full set of equipment including wires and Wi-Fi routers, and that the cost of purchasing one Starlink terminal amounts to 200,000 roubles (approximately US$2,200)."

Background:

The Russians started using Starlink terminals from Elon Musk's SpaceX company on the frontline.

On 11 February, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirmed that Russian occupying forces were using Starlink satellite communications systems and reported that Russia continues to engage in so-called parallel trading, purchasing Starlink through third parties.

The Russians claimed they did not use Starlink in combat operations, as the system is not officially certified in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

