Russia calls G7 decision to use Russian assets a ‘self-inflicted gunshot’ and threatens retaliation

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has threatened G7 countries with retaliation for using frozen Russian assets as reparations for Ukraine the Kremlin’s war of aggression, Russian media reported on Nov. 9.

"Our country has moral and legal grounds for actions regarding the assets of the G7 countries, which are greater than the frozen Russian funds," Volodin said on Telegram.

He also called the decision to use Russian assets a "crime" that should be assessed by international organizations.

Volodin then claimed that using Russian assets "harms the United States and their allies," calling it a "self-inflicted gunshot." He explained his claim by saying that no state or business "will invest in these countries, knowing that funds can be stolen under far-fetched pretexts."

On Oct. 13, the G7 countries froze $280 billion in Russian assets and promised to keep them frozen until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine.

On Nov. 8, the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. Congress approved a bill to transfer frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States is considering legal options, together with the European Union, to redirect $300 billion in Russian assets to Ukraine’s economic reconstruction and other needs.

On Jan. 26, the European Council Legal Service developed a plan to use frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank, valued at approximately $36.8 billion, for financing Ukraine's reconstruction.

As a result of arrests and various asset confiscation mechanisms involving Russians and their collaborators in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022, UAH 28.3 billion has been transferred to the state budget.

However, according to news agency Bloomberg, the EU has assessed that it can’t legally confiscate outright frozen Russian assets. Instead the bloc is focusing on using those assets temporarily.

On Oct. 11, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced plans to create a special fund worth EUR 1.7 billion this year to support Ukraine.

The money for this fund will be sourced from frozen Russian assets within the country. Zelensky declared that Belgium would be the first country to employ frozen Russian assets to provide support to Ukraine.

