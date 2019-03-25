Russia calls on U.S. to formally recognize there was no collusion

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on the United States on Monday to formally recognize there was no collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign at the 2016 elections following the conclusion of a months-long U.S. investigation.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a summary released on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his investigation, but had not determined whether Trump obstructed justice by undermining inquiries that have dogged his presidency.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)