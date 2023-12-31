Russia calls for U.N. Security Council Meeting
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
It's got Dreamhouses, pink Corvettes and everything else you need to build your Barbie World!
The Packers have to beat the Bears next week to make it into the playoffs.
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings, this one's a no-brainer.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
A funny — but true — joke at TechCrunch is that the security desk might as well be called the Department of Bad News, since, well, have you seen what we've covered of late? There is a never-ending supply of devastating breaches, pervasive surveillance and dodgy startups flogging the downright dangerous. When a security researcher found that a Bangladeshi government website was leaking the personal information of its citizens, clearly something was amiss. Viktor Markopoulos found the exposed data thanks to an inadvertently cached Google search result, which exposed citizen names, addresses, phone numbers and national identity numbers from the affected website.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
The news follows Russia's previous commitment to stay on the ISS until 2028.
The HW Electro Puzzle prototype is a battery-electric kei van with swappable panels, modular interior, and solar panel roof.
Fans are treating Gypsy Rose Blanchard with an enthusiasm usually reserved for pop stars.
A 1991 BMW E34 5 Series sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Planning on cooking up a storm this winter? Here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place, at a deep discount.
Joel Stocksdale picks some of his favorite stories and experiences from 2023, ranging from driving a budget sedan to going to a bucket list car meet.
Silicon Valley can be a place of great power and riches, but the smallest thing can bring it crashing down. From deepfaked phone calls with bankers on the line to mountains of lies that grew out of control, these once-darlings of Silicon Valley were no match for the law. Trevor Milton used his outsized personality to market an ambitious idea: disrupting freight with fleets of hydrogen electric semi trucks via his company, Nikola.