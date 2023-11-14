Russia cancels New Year celebrations in occupied Crimea and bans fireworks in parts of Russia

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea are cancelling large-scale New Year celebrations. Meanwhile, fireworks were banned in Russian oblasts that border Ukraine.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed head of the occupation government in Crimea; Roman Starovoyt, Kursk Oblast Governor; RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet

Quote from Aksyonov: "Large-scale Christmas and New Year celebrations will not take place in the Republic of Crimea. Safety is our top priority. Though of course we will do everything within our powers to give Crimea residents a sense of festivity. New Year celebrations for kids will be held in a restricted format; Christmas trees will be installed and streets will be decorated in cities and towns."

Details: Russian occupation authorities maintain the amber level of "terrorist threat" in Crimea. The amber level of threat was also declared in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

A temporary ban on fireworks was imposed in Kursk Oblast, ostensibly in order to ensure safety. A similar ban on fireworks was earlier introduced in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Kursk Oblast Governor Roman Starovoyt said that Kursk Oblast Operational Staff approved a decision to ban fireworks between 15 November 2023 and 25 January 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!