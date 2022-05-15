Russia cannibalizes naval crews to replenish marine brigade, Ukrainian General Staff says

Meanwhile, in the north, the Russian military is reinforcing the border with Ukraine in Bryansk and Kursk regions, are is carrying out air and artillery strikes on Ukraine’s Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Near Kharkiv, the invaders are not engaged in hostilities, and remain focused on regrouping and replenishing their ammunition and fuel reserves.

Near Slovyansk, Russian attacks against the defending Ukrainian troops were unsuccessful. The Kremlin continues to regroup there, preparing for a renewed push towards Barvinkove and Slovyansk.

Near Bakhmut, the enemy continues to advance towards Lyman, Severodonetsk, Avdiivka, and Kurakhiv, despite sustaining heavy losses.

The Ukrainian redoubt in Mariupol, the Azovstal steel mill, remains under siege, and is under heavy bombardment.

Overall, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 attempted Russian attacks in the Donbas in the last 24 hours, the General Staff said.

