Russia can't recruit new combat units: not enough people willing to go to war Ukrainian Intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 16:47

The Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia cannot form new military units due to the lack of people willing to fight.

Source: Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Military authorities in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast have failed to form a tank battalion, though the procedure has been going on since the beginning of July.

Of the required 160 people, only about 30 signed a contract for service.

According to intelligence data, for greater motivation, the officials in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast promised to pay the monthly financial assistance in the amount of 10,000 Russian roubles [roughly US$168, - ed.] to families of "contract volunteers" whose children study in grades 10-11 of secondary schools starting from 1 September. However, the number of people who wanted to go to war did not increase significantly.

In general, the Russian Federation has created a new enlistment system. It provides for the implementation of mobilisation measures on a territorial basis when divisions are formed in each regional unit. They are funded from the local budget.

First of all, the "recruiters" turn their attention to representatives of "small nations" and the poorest population". According to social research, these categories of recruits have the greatest "protest potential" due to the deterioration of socioeconomic situation in Russia, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence notes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia significantly increases number of missile carriers in Black Sea Southern Defence Forces

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 16:39 The Russians have significantly increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea in the lead-up to Ukraine's Independence Day. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the united press centre of the Southern Defence Forces, in a telethon broadcast, when asked about potential danger from Russian military forces on Independence Day; the Ukrainian Navy Quote: "We are observing that they [the Russians - ed.

  • Latvia raises over EUR 500,000 in four days to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

    The public in Latvia in just four days raised over EUR 500,000 to buy a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Latvian LSM portal reported on Aug. 20.

  • Russia ‘to target major Ukrainian cities with missile strikes’ on Independence Day

    Russia will try to increase the number of its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, on Aug 24, Ukraine's Independence Day, adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak said on Ukrainian national TV on Aug 21.

  • Russia may divert troops from front lines to defend occupied Crimea, says ISW

    Russian occupation officials in the Crimea are likely considering strengthening security on thepeninsula following the attacks on Russian military targets, and may draw Russian troops awayfrom the front lines, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 20 report.

  • Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian who were trying to enter military plant

    Two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested while trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the Reuters news agency reported on Aug. 20.

  • Zelenskyy: Russia might do something particularly violent next week

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 21:36 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine believes that Russia might attempt to carry out particularly violent attacks next week [Ukraine's Independence Day is on 24 August, which falls on next Wednesday - ed.

  • Halle Berry, 56, Rocks Silver Hair and a Plunging Neckline in New Birthday Selfie

    Halle Berry recently turned 56 and honored the occasion with a selfie in which she rocked silver curls and a black lace top with a plunging neckline.

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.

  • U.S. Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce the sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement. In its own readout of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had stressed Turkey's deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.

  • Media reports about one more explosion in Sevastopol this morning

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 13:17 In the morning of Sunday, 21 August, residents of Sevastopol heard an explosion again. Source: Correspondent of Krym.Realiyi and Meduza on Telegram Details: It is noted that the explosion occurred at approximately 06:33 local time.

  • Ukraine not involved in blowing up Dugin's daughter's car, says Podolyak

    Ukraine wasn’t involved in the car bombing of the daughter of the ideologue of "Russian world" Alexander Dugin, Daria, said the advisor to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak, on national TV on Aug 21.

  • "Kyiv will shudder": Russian propagandists demand strikes on decision-making centres

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 11:07 SIMONYAN, PHOTO BY TASS Russian propagandists are demanding strikes on decision-making centres in Kyiv. Source: Margarita Simonyan, the main propagandist of the Russian Federation, on the pro-Kremlin television station Tsargrad, on Telegram Details: The propaganda outlet issued a report after the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion.

  • Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia says it's exporting up to 7,000 T of grain per day

    The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia is transporting up to 5,000 tonnes of grain per day by railway and between 1,500 and 2,000 tonnes per day by vehicle, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration there said on social media.

  • Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

    UK intelligence said the "fleet's naval aviation capability is now significantly degraded" after an attack at the Saki Air Base in early August.

  • Russia's Gazprom announces surprise plans to shutter the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for 3 days

    On Friday, Gazprom said the maintenance shutdown would take place between August 31 and September 2.

  • Russian invaders trying to stop advance of Ukrainian troops in south, says Ukraine’s General Staff

    The main efforts of the Russian invading forces in the Pivdennyi Buh axis on the southern warfront are focused on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Aug. 20.

  • Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off since Russia's invasion in February, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported.

  • Russian Defence Minister says idea to ban Russians from EU entry rooted in nazism

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST 2022, 19:52 Sergei Shoigu, Russian Minister of Defence, said that the idea to ban Russian citizens from entering the EU countries is a manifestation of a nazi politics.

  • Video recovered from misplaced Russian drone gives away Russian positions

    Intelligence about the location of invading Russian forces in Mykolaiv Oblast fell into the hands of the Ukrainian military, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Aug. 19.

  • Russia ups number of ships stationed in Black Sea to 15, missile threat remains high

    Following a storm, Russia has increased the number of its ships stationed in the Black Sea to 15, the Ukrainian military’s South Operational Command reported on Aug 20.