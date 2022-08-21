Russia can't recruit new combat units: not enough people willing to go to war Ukrainian Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 16:47

The Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia cannot form new military units due to the lack of people willing to fight.

Source: Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Military authorities in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast have failed to form a tank battalion, though the procedure has been going on since the beginning of July.

Of the required 160 people, only about 30 signed a contract for service.

According to intelligence data, for greater motivation, the officials in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast promised to pay the monthly financial assistance in the amount of 10,000 Russian roubles [roughly US$168, - ed.] to families of "contract volunteers" whose children study in grades 10-11 of secondary schools starting from 1 September. However, the number of people who wanted to go to war did not increase significantly.

In general, the Russian Federation has created a new enlistment system. It provides for the implementation of mobilisation measures on a territorial basis when divisions are formed in each regional unit. They are funded from the local budget.

First of all, the "recruiters" turn their attention to representatives of "small nations" and the poorest population". According to social research, these categories of recruits have the greatest "protest potential" due to the deterioration of socioeconomic situation in Russia, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence notes.

