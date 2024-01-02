Russia ceased to attack Black Sea grain corridor after three fighter bombers were shot down a week ago

A week has passed since the Russians stopped targeting the Black Sea grain corridors after the Ukrainian Air Force shot down three Russian fighters over the Black and Azov Seas on 24 December.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As of today, we have not actually recorded such sorties with the launch of guided bombs for a whole week. It was certainly a week, but perhaps the dates will be more refined, we will look into analytics," said Humeniuk.

The spokeswoman noted that at the moment it is dangerous for Russian aircraft to fly too far from the Russian shores due to the risk of being shot down.

"We demonstrated to the enemy that the activity of tactical aircraft in the Black Sea is extremely dangerous for them, such attempts have stopped, but we must be aware that the density of mines in the sea was increased during previous sorties," she added.

Background:

On 24 December, Ukraines Air Force reported that it had downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the Mariupol front.

In the evening of the same day, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down two fighter-bombers: Su-34 and Su-30.

