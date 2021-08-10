Russia, Central Asian allies hold drills near Afghanistan

In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, one Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber rolls preparing for its takeoff at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. On Friday, Russian and Uzbek troops wrapped up joint war games involving 1,500 troops and 200 military vehicles who practiced action to destroy militants. The maneuvers featured Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers hitting mock targets representing militant camps at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday wrapped up their drills intended to simulate a joint response to potential security threats coming from Afghanistan.

The war games that began last week involved 2,500 Russian, Tajik and Uzbek troops and about 500 military vehicles.

The drills, which were held at Harb-Maidon firing range about 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the Tajik border with Afghanistan, saw the troops practice action against invading militants. As part of the exercise, Russian Su-25 attack jets struck mock targets imitating militant vehicles.

The Russian military said the maneuvers took place “against the background of the destabilization of the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, in order to work out the issues of repelling possible threats and practical interaction to ensure security and maintain stability in the Central Asian region.”

It noted that Russian troops in Tajikistan practiced using new weapons during the drills, including new sniper rifles and flame throwers.

Russia, which has a military base in Tajikistan, has pledged to offer military assistance to its ally and other ex-Soviet Central Asian nations if they face incursions of militants from Afghanistan. Three Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — are members of the Moscow-dominated security pact of several ex-Soviet nations, the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Russia’s Central Military District chief, Col.-Gen. Alexander Lapin, noted that the exercise was conducted amid the exacerbation of the situation in Afghanistan raising “the threat of penetration of radical terrorist groups” into Central Asian nations.

"I am sure that future joint actions will help strengthen the military cooperation and protect our countries from military aggression,” he said.

The drills in Tajikistan followed last week's exercise in Uzbekistan that involved 1,500 Russian and Uzbek troops and 200 military vehicles. As part of the maneuvers, four Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers flew from their base in western Russia to strike mock militant camps at the Termez firing range in Uzbekistan near the border with Afghanistan.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan’s government forces has escalated recently as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban have captured five out of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in less than a week and are now battling the Western-backed government for control of several others, including Lashkar Gah in Helmand, and Kandahar and Farah in provinces of the same names.

