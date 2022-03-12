Russia Central Bank Extends Stock Trading Halt Until March 18
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Russia announced it’s extending a halt on stock trading on the Moscow Exchange to March 18 from March 14.
The central bank said it will issue a decision later on trading from March 21-25 it said in a website statement.
NOTE: Stock trading on the Moscow Exchange has been closed since Feb. 25, one of the longest-ever shutdowns for a market of Russia’s size
