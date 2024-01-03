Russia changes approach to long-range strikes on Ukraine – UK Intelligence

The UK Defence Ministry believes that Russia has at least temporarily changed its approach to long-range strikes on Ukraine and has focused on defensive capabilities.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 January 2024 on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK analysts have noted that Russia has ramped up the intensity of its long-range strikes against Ukraine since 29 December 2023. Its forces have deployed a substantial chunk of the stockpile of air-to-ground cruise and ballistic missiles it has amassed in recent months.

The recent strikes most likely targeted Ukraine's defence industry, UK Defence Intelligence believes.

This contrasts with last winter's major attacks, which focused on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

It appeared that Russia would resume this campaign by striking energy facilities in early December 2023. However, the new Russian operations indicate at least a temporary change in Russia's approach to long-range strikes.

Those planning Russian operations will almost certainly recognise the increasing importance of relevant defence industrial capabilities as they prepare for a prolonged war, the UK Defence Ministry has said.

In a conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed him that the Russians had fired at least 500 missiles and attack drones towards Ukraine over the past five days.

After the 2 January Russian large-scale missile attack, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects Western countries to react and take decisive action.

European Council President Charles Michel believes that Russia's latest heavy attack on Ukraine proves that Moscow is uninterested in any peace talks.

