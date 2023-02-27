Russia changes tactics of missile attacks Defence Intelligence

21
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine remarks that Russia is changing its tactics of using missiles against Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram; Andrii Cherniak, spokesperson of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a commentary for RBK-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "Firstly, they are indeed learning from their mistakes. Secondly, they are running out not only of high-precision missiles but of missile armament in general."

Details: Moscow has less than 100 high-precision cruise missiles left, which are most frequently being used during the attacks – Kalibr, X-101, X-555.

Cherniak specified that, in fact, Russia still has thousands of missiles but they are using more missiles than they are manufacturing (Russians are able to manufacture not more than 30-40 missiles per month – ed.).

Old missiles they have in service either do not reach their targets due to malfunctioning or have a limited damage radius.

Defence Intelligence also reports that 95% of the Russian ground forces one way or another participate in the aggression against Ukraine but do not achieve strategic success so the occupiers decided to increase their offensive potential by using aircrafts more frequently.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air defence is being strengthened every day, and taking into consideration the fact that the Air Forces of Ukraine learned to shoot down missiles and kamikaze drones, it will be even easier to shoot down aircrafts.

The Russian army did not give up the idea of destroying the power system of Ukraine, as well as its fuel and energy sector in order to stop the supply of oil products.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree Sunday removing the commander of the military’s Joint Forces Operation (JFO), which is involved in the ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Donbas region of the country. Zelensky announced Eduard Moskalyov’s dismissal in a one-line decree without any explanation, according to Reuters. Moskalyov had been appointed to the position…

  • Russia will be concerned about explosions in Mariupol

    Russia will likely be concerned about explosions in Mariupol, as it considers this zone to be unreachable by regular Ukrainian attack means. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: Since 21 February 2023, pro-Russian officials have reported at least 14 explosions around the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

  • Ukrainian military expert explains need to strike back on Russian soil

    Not striking Russian territory may extend the war’s duration for years and turn it into an even more complicated conflict, military expert and reserve officer Maj. Oleksiy Hetman told Radio NV on Feb. 27.

  • Ukraine says it shot down a Su-25 jet and captured its pilot in revenge for a weekend of shelling: reports

    Ukraine says its forces took down the Su-25 jet hours after Russian forces had spent the weekend bombarding Avdiivka, a strategic frontline site.

  • Kremlin says it is concerned by situation in breakaway Moldovan region

    The Kremlin said on Monday it was worried about the state of affairs in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, where it said Ukraine and other European countries were stirring up the situation. Moscow last week told the West that it would view any actions that threatened Russian peacekeepers in Transdniestria as an attack on Russia itself, a warning that came amid increased concerns in Moldova, a small ex-Soviet republic located between Romania and Ukraine, of a possible Russian threat.

  • Slovenia band Laibach concert in Ukraine canceled amid rift

    A planned concert by Slovenia’s popular bank Laibach in Ukraine next month has been cancelled after the group angered Ukrainians by remarks interpreted to suggest that Kiyv was a client state fighting a war for its Western masters. The iconic band known for using military-style imagery and totalitarian symbols, was due to perform in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on March 31. The band said the concert aimed to show support for the Ukrainian people during the war, but organizers said its remarks caused “controversy” and discord, forcing the cancellation.

  • Ukraine ‘strikes Russian ammunition depot in Mariupol’

    Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.

  • U.S. officials worry China may send weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine

    In an exclusive interview, CIA Director Bill Burns told CBS News he is "confident" that the Chinese leadership is considering providing lethal support to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. Despite recent concerns, President Biden is holding strong on his threat of consequences China would face if they took that step. Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.

  • Putin: will ‘take into account’ NATO’s nuclear capability

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would “take into account” the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but of other NATO countries such as France and Britain. Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia’s role in the 2010 New START treaty earlier this week that France and Britain, not parties to the agreement, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons.

  • Iranian girls being ‘deliberately poisoned’ to stop them going to school

    A spate of illnesses among children are being caused by “deliberate poisoning” intended to shut girls’ schools, a senior Iranian official has said.

  • Operation De-occupation: What Ukraine will need to liberate occupied territories – NV analysis

    NV spoke to experts about how many and what kind of weapons Ukraine will need to liberate the territories occupied by the enemy, and about the possible scenarios of de-occupation.

  • China says claims it’s considering sending Russia lethal aid are 'disinformation'

    China denied U.S. claims that it is considering sending Russia artillery and ammunition for its war against Ukraine, saying it is promoting peace talks.

  • Russia “concerned” by “unexplained” explosions in Mariupol, reports UK intelligence

    Russian sources have reported at least 14 explosions in occupied Mariupol since Feb. 21 and Russia is likely concerned about this, the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote in its latest summary of the on-going full-scale Russian war against Ukraine on Twitter on Feb. 27.

  • Russians in Crimea convict 4 Jehovah's Witnesses for participation in "extremist community"

    The occupation court of Yalta in the annexed Crimea has sentenced four followers of the Church of Jehovah's Witnesses to various terms of imprisonment, accusing them of participating in the organisation and financing of an "extremist community".

  • Ukrainian strikes on ammunition depots in Russia not excluded, says military intelligence

    Ukraine may attack Russian ammunition depots located in Russian territory, for example in Belgorod, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said in an interview with German newspaper Berliner Morgenpost, while discussing a future Ukrainian counter-offensive on Feb. 26.

  • Belarusian partisans sabotaged in Machulishchy

    Belarusian partisans are involved in sabotage at the Machulishchy airbase in Belarus, as a result of which a Russian military aircraft was damaged. Source: Alexander Azarov, Head of the BYPOL initiative in comments for Nasha Niva and Belsat; Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] Details: Azarov confirmed to Nasha Niva that the sabotage in Machulishchy was arranged by Belarusian partisans.

  • Russians conduct several unsuccessful attacks on Bakhmut front General Staff report

    On Saturday, on the Bakhmut front, Russian forces made several unsuccessful attempts to attack the Defence Forces of Ukraine. Source: Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: During the day, Russians launched six missile attacks and five air strikes on Ukraine, additionally launching approximately 10 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

  • Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage

    Israeli medics say a man has been seriously wounded in a shooting on a West Bank highway. The shooting on Monday comes a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman elsewhere in the West Bank, and Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village in revenge. Monday's shooting took place on a main highway near the Dead Sea and the Palestinian town of Jericho.

  • Key Putin ally claims Russia is dismantling seized western weapons to turn 'the enemy's experience to our advantage' in Ukraine

    Dmitry Medvedev rejected Western reports that Russia was running low on weapons and ammunition in an article published on Saturday.

  • Russian military air defence subordinated to General Surovikin

    Russia's Air Defence was removed from the subordination of the Ground Forces and re-subordinated to the main command of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, citing sources close to the Russian military department Details: "Yes, it's true.