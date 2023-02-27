Russia changes tactics of missile attacks Defence Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine remarks that Russia is changing its tactics of using missiles against Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram; Andrii Cherniak, spokesperson of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in a commentary for RBK-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "Firstly, they are indeed learning from their mistakes. Secondly, they are running out not only of high-precision missiles but of missile armament in general."

Details: Moscow has less than 100 high-precision cruise missiles left, which are most frequently being used during the attacks – Kalibr, X-101, X-555.

Cherniak specified that, in fact, Russia still has thousands of missiles but they are using more missiles than they are manufacturing (Russians are able to manufacture not more than 30-40 missiles per month – ed.).

Old missiles they have in service either do not reach their targets due to malfunctioning or have a limited damage radius.

Defence Intelligence also reports that 95% of the Russian ground forces one way or another participate in the aggression against Ukraine but do not achieve strategic success so the occupiers decided to increase their offensive potential by using aircrafts more frequently.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air defence is being strengthened every day, and taking into consideration the fact that the Air Forces of Ukraine learned to shoot down missiles and kamikaze drones, it will be even easier to shoot down aircrafts.

The Russian army did not give up the idea of destroying the power system of Ukraine, as well as its fuel and energy sector in order to stop the supply of oil products.

