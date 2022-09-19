Russia, China agree to expand security ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gestures while speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”

Patrushev is one of Putin’s closest associates. Speaking during a meeting with Guo Shengkun, a top official of China's Communist Party, he said that “in the current conditions, our countries must show even greater readiness for mutual support and development of cooperation.”

Patrushev’s office said in a statement after the talks in the city of Nanping that the parties agreed to “expand information exchanges on countering extremism and foreign attempts to undermine constitutional order of both countries.” The Chinese and Russian officials also emphasized a need to expand cooperation on cybersecurity.

Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week in Uzbekistan, their first encounter since the Russian leader sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

A Chinese government statement issued after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine but said Xi promised “strong support” for Russia’s “core interests.” The statement did not give specifics, but Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan, over which it is willing to go to war.

Xi’s government, which said it had a “no-limits” friendship with Moscow before the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. China and India both have increased imports of Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine.

During his meeting with Xi on Thursday, Putin praised China's president for maintaining a “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and said he was ready to discuss Beijing's “concerns” about Ukraine.

Putin’s rare mention of Chinese worries came as the impact of volatile oil prices and economic uncertainty due to almost seven months of fighting in Ukraine has caused anxiety in China.

Xi and Putin met on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security alliance created as a counterweight to U.S. influence that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.

Recommended Stories

  • Europe races to prepare for energy crunch this winter

    BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -European governments outlined new measures on Monday to cope with potential energy shortages this winter and raced to improve energy networks to share power, with Russian gas flows still running at severely reduced rates amid the Ukraine war. Germany said it was expecting to sign liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts in the United Arab Emirates. With the major Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Russia shut, it is planning to build new LNG terminals to ship in gas, while European partners Spain and France were also working on contingency plans.

  • Iran tells World Court U.S. illegally froze Iranian assets

    Iran on Monday told judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that the United States had created an "industry of litigation" against Tehran in breach of international law. Lawyers for Iran, which brought its case to the ICJ in 2016, accused Washington of having breached a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing American courts to confiscate assets from Iranian companies, including $1.75 billion from Iran's central bank. This was done to award damages to victims of what the United States said were terrorist attacks sponsored by Iran.

  • Hungary’s Orban praises Russia and blasts EU during rally

    In a closed-door meeting with his supporters in Kötcse, Hungary, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban praised Russia and said the EU will collapse soon, the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty reported on Sept. 16.

  • Russia deploys 400 prisoners from Tambov to fight in Ukraine General Staff report

    MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:08 Russia has deployed 400 inmates serving time for criminal offences in the city of Tambov (Russia) to fight in Ukraine in order to reinforce its troops there. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 September Details: In addition, Afghan War [1979-1989] veterans' associations in Russia's Krasnodar Krai have received an order to raise money in order to buy warm clothes for the region's "volunteer battalion".

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 2 Russian ammunition storage points and strike Nova Kakhovka pontoon crossing Operational Command Pivden (South)

    MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:20 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed two Russian ammunition storage points, one in Blahodatne and the other in Kherson. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Details: Russia's losses in Southern Ukraine on 18 September amounted to 29 military personnel, two self-propelled Msta-S howitzers and one Msta-B howitzer [both of these are 152-mm].

  • Hungarian government says it will submit first anti-corruption bill on Monday to avoid losing EU funds

    The Hungarian government will submit the first of several anti-corruption bills to parliament on Monday, its spokesman said, as Budapest scrambles to avoid losing billions of euros in European Union funding. The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros ($7.48 billion) due to what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. The European Commission also set out requirements for Hungary to keep access to the funding, including new legislation, which Hungary immediately said it would meet.

  • Ukraine says Russian missile strikes near country’s second-largest nuclear plant

    A Russian missile strike hit a facility close to the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, causing no damage to its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country's atomic energy operator denounced as an act of "nuclear terrorism."

  • United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

    The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday. Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The rover is to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket and deposited on the moon by a Japanese ispace lander sometime in March.

  • Return of Crimea by diplomatic means possible, says Zelenskyy

    There is a possibility that Ukraine’s occupied Crimean peninsula may be returned to Ukrainian control through diplomatic means, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with news agency Reuters, published on Sept. 17.

  • Kharkiv Oblast: 2 people injured due to Russian attacks, 6 more blow themselves up on landmines

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:51 Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration reported on new attacks on settlements along the contact line and the border in Kupiansk, Izium, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

  • In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy

    The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years ago precisely in response to what it says amounts to the undermining of democracy in Poland and Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban subdued courts, media, NGOs and academia, as well as restricting the rights of migrants, gays and women during more than a decade in power. "It's about breaches of the rule of law compromising the use and management of EU funds," said EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

  • Ukraine targets Wagner Group barracks in Luhansk Oblast

    Ukrainian forces have struck at the barracks of the Russian private military company Wagner Group in Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazansky said in a Twitter post on Sept. 19.

  • Ukraine Forces Take Control of Key River Bank, Extending Advance in East

    Ukrainian forces said they now control the eastern bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, while Russia continues to launch attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine following its military setbacks in the country’s east.

  • US aircraft carrier to visit S. Korea amid N. Korean threats

    A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats. The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its battle group will arrive at a southeastern South Korean naval base on Friday for a combined training meant to boost the allies' military readiness and to show "the firm resolve by the Korea-U.S. alliance for the sake of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean navy said in a statement.

  • No sense in Zelenskyy-Putin meeting for now, Ukrainian adviser says

    There is currently no sense in arranging for the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to meet, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda on Sept. 18.

  • Biden says US would defend Taiwan if China launches an 'unprecedented attack'

    The United States would defend Taiwan if China launched "an unprecedented attack," President Joe Biden told 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday.

  • Danielle Hawk: Election provides clear choice between two visions for nation’s future

    In the America I dream of, we will end child poverty, ensure reproductive freedom for women and preserve our democracy for future generations.

  • José Andrés, global leaders team up to address climate change-related migration

    A newly formed group will meet for the first time this week on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York to try to force world leaders to address migration caused by climate change.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: See the Guest List

    Before Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest at Windsor Castle, more than 2,000 people will attend her funeral Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

  • Zelenskyy says Russian chambers containing 'tools for electric torture' were found in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine along with mass graves containing at least 450 bodies

    Procedures have begun to identify about 450 bodies found in mass graves in liberated Izium, the Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday.