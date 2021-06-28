Russia, China declare friendship treaty extension, hail ties

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the screen, via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the screen, via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the screen, via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
1 / 3

Russia China

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the screen, via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China on Monday hailed increasingly close ties between their countries and announced the extension of a 20-year-old friendship treaty, a show of unity amid their tensions with the West.

Speaking in a video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the treaty signed in July 2001 in Moscow helped take relations between Moscow and Beijing to an “unprecedented height” and would be extended for another five years.

The Russian leader noted that the coordination of foreign policy efforts by Russia and China has played a “stabilizing role in global affairs.”

Xi in his opening remarks emphasized the importance of a “strategic cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing in defending their common interests on the global stage. He added that Russia and China have worked to uphold a “true multilateralism and global justice.”

Putin and Xi have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the two former Communist rivals as they vie with the West for influence and face soaring tensions in relations with the U.S. and its allies. While Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said last fall that such a prospect can’t be ruled out entirely.

During Monday's call, Putin congratulated Xi on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China celebrated Thursday, saying that China is marking it with “new achievements in the country's social-economic development and on the international stage” and recalling Soviet support for the Chinese communists.

Moscow marked the CPC's centennial by sharing historic documents on Soviet-Chinese links with Beijing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • French Black activist fined for defacing colonial statue

    A French court on Monday convicted and fined a Black rights activist for defacing a statue he sees as an insult to democracy and to the descendants of slaves. Franco Lollia’s lawyer accused France’s justice system of being apologists for slavery and trying to make his client “look like a delinquent” instead of a fighter for racial justice. The court stuck to the incident in question, and convicted Lollia on Monday of defacing property.

  • Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

    Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. Under the classification, people who have stayed in the U.K. for more than two hours will be restricted from boarding passenger flights to Hong Kong. It is the second time that the Hong Kong government has banned flights from the U.K., following a restriction imposed last December.

  • Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, looking ahead to the Louisiana Tech football season with what you need to know.

  • BREAKING: Olympic Trials postpones events until Sunday night due to heat

    The Olympic Trials have been postponed events for the afternoon due to heat in the area. Events are set to resume at 8:40 p.m.

  • Holloway, Thomas fire Olympic warning at US trials

    World 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway and rising 200m star Gabby Thomas fired warning shots to rivals at next month's Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after storming to impressive victories at the US athletics trials in Oregon.

  • Phil Steele honors 15 Oregon Ducks on his preseason all-Pac-12 list

    A total of 15 Oregon Ducks made Phil Steele's all-Pac-12 selections, with four Ducks making the first team.

  • Shooter who killed 2 Black people wrote 'white supremacist rhetoric,' officials say

    The victims were identified as David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Police officer, and Ramona Cooper, an Air Force veteran.

  • Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials

    Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday. "I just think at this point (a world record is) definitely possible," Holloway said.

  • In eight hours, two men killed in separate shootings in Lexington County, cops say

    Lexington police found a body after responding to shots fired call Sunday night.

  • Olympics-US athletes primed for gold in Tokyo after thrilling trials

    With world records broken and season's best marks posted, U.S. athletes showed they are peaking at just the right time for the Tokyo Games as their Olympic trials came to a thrilling end in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. Along with Ryan Crouser's record-breaking heave in the shot put (23.37 metres) and Sydney McLaughlin's new mark in the women's 400m hurdles (51.90), hurdlers Rai Benjamin (400m) and Grant Holloway (110m) also came close to getting their names in the record books after eight days of competition. U.S. sprinters have had to play second fiddle to Jamaican speedsters at recent Olympics but there was plenty to suggest they can turn the tables in Tokyo.

  • Suspect captured days after shooting Daytona Beach officer in the head, police say

    Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group, the city's police chief said.

  • College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021

    Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News Preseason All-ACC Team & Top 30 players.

  • Thousands of Prisoners Were Sent Home Because of COVID. They Don't Want to Go Back.

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Ever since she was sent to a sober-living facility six months ago, part of a mass release of nonviolent prisoners to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Wendy Hechtman has tried to do all the right things. She is making up for lost time with her children, one of whom was only 6 when Hechtman was locked up roughly three years ago. She goes to weekly drug-counseling sessions. She even got a part-time job helping former inmates reintegrate into society. But now, Hechtman is

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

    Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House.Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each other out, particularly on the most contentious issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."I believ

  • D.C. Prosecutors Set Their Targets on Don Jr.’s Posse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe District of Columbia’s attorney general will have to wait just a little longer to find out if three more people in the Trump family circle can be forced to testify, as investigators continue to look into whether Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee misspent more than $1 million and enriched his own company.A local judge Sunday, on the eve of a potentially critical court hearing in that case, ruled that he won’t even let the D.C. attorney gener

  • Chris Wallace Accuses GOP Of Defunding Police In Testy Fox Interview

    "You and every other Republican voted against" the American Rescue Plan with $350 billion for local law enforcement, Wallace noted to GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • Major News Networks Skip Live Carriage Of Donald Trump’s Ohio Rally

    Donald Trump’s latest rally was another greatest hits of media attacks, 2020 election falsehoods and long-held and more recent grievances, and while it drew a large in-person crowd in Wellington, Ohio, it did’t get an audience on the three major cable news networks. The reason: They didn’t carry it. C-SPAN carried the rally as part […]

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene saying that she isn't an American: 'First of all, I'm taller than her'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally, where she made unfounded claims against a fellow member of Congress.