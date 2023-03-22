Is Russia a Chinese 'client state'?

7
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·4 min read
Xi and Putin shake hands
Xi and Putin shake hands Contributor/Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin used Xi's three-day state visit to Moscow to reaffirm their growing economic and political ties. They also underscored their shared interest in countering the U.S.-led push for a world governed by democratic norms, universal rights and freedoms, and containment of China and Russia.

Xi and Putin signed a handful of modest economic agreements and memoranda of understanding, blandly endorsed China's 12-point outline for peace in Ukraine. They implicitly criticized the West and especially NATO, declaring that the Chinese-Russia partnership is "superior" to the type of "military-political alliance" set up "during the Cold War."

The "subtext of the meeting," however, "was Russia's increasing reliance on China over the past 13 months" since Putin invaded Ukraine, The New York Times reports. Xi and Putin "have remained closely aligned through that time, but not always with the public enthusiasm the Chinese leader once showed." White House spokesman John Kirby picked up on that theme, saying the summit highlighted Russia's role as a "junior partner" to China.

Looking at the surprisingly "lopsided" closing statements, "I'm struggling to come up with something that Xi wants from Putin that he didn't get," Sam Greene, a professor at the Russia Institute at King's College London, wrote on Twitter. "The list of things Putin wants from Xi and didn't get is considerable," including military or moral support for his Ukraine war. "Putin greeted Xi with a rhetorical bear hug. Xi gave Putin a pat on the head and told him to run along now and play."

What are the commentators saying?

Kirby's dig about Russia being Xi's junior partner "was tooled to sting Putin. And it contains enough truth to really make it hurt," Politico China correspondent Phelim Kine writes. Xi clearly values China's "strategic relationship" with Russia and sees Putin as an "essential ally" against the U.S., but "the bad news for Putin is that that relationship is relegating Russia to the status of a Chinese client state which could pay Beijing long term geostrategic dividends at Russia's expense."

The "real headline" from the Xi-Putin meeting is that "a strong China is bolstering a weak Russia," David Ignatius argues at The Washington Post. "Xi certainly offered moral and psychological support in what might be described as a get-well visit to an ailing relative," but "though Putin was beaming in Xi's reflected glow this week, the visit was a reminder of just how isolated the Russian leader is" after invading Ukraine and how much "Putin's bid for greater power in Europe has made him weaker."

An international pariah, Putin needs Xi's economic and political support "badly," so "in that regard, this was a win for Putin the moment Xi stepped off the plane," NPR Moscow correspondent Charles Maynes told All Things Considered. But any domestic dividends may be short-lived, because the fact that "Putin is the junior partner in the relationship" isn't lost on the Russians, he said. Putin's "over-the-top" flattery of Xi fed "a criticism you hear here in Moscow, that in binding Russia's future so closely to China, Putin is in danger of losing control of Russia's own destiny."

"Putin tells his people he's fighting for Russia's sovereignty," but "in truth, he's mortgaged the Kremlin to Beijing," King's College's Greene wrote. "The question now is one for Xi: What will he do with his newest acquisition?"

What happens next?

"This diminished Russia will fall increasingly under China's sway — unless there's an unlikely turn post-Ukraine and a Western-leaning leader replaces Putin," Ignatius writes. That may explain why "Xi's rescue strategy for Russia seems to center on a peace plan that would stanch the bleeding in Ukraine."

Let's face it, "China is agnostic about where the front lines in Ukraine are," Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, tells the Times. "What they care about is that [Putin] doesn't lose this war to the degree that this regime collapses and a pro-Western government is installed in Russia." But Xi is also happy broadcasting his dominance over Putin, he adds. "The optics of Russia as a junior partner, deeper in China's pocket, with no options other than China, is massively beneficial if China believes that it's in a long-term confrontation with the U.S."

Well, "Xi's emerging role as the leader of a Eurasian bloc presents dilemmas for U.S. strategists," and "the idea that a vast swath of the world is dominated by a China that stands so resolutely against freedom and democracy is chilling," Ignatius adds. "The International Criminal Court indicted Putin last week for war crimes. Xi is his only powerful friend. Dealing with them separately is bad enough. If they truly become partners in Eurasia, sharing dominion under a Chinese banner," it's pretty clear "we will live in a darker world."

You may also like

Russia's spring Ukraine offensive may be winding down amid heavy troop losses, munitions shortages

Adam Gopnik recommends 6 classic books for literature fans

Nearly 200 banks at risk of SVB-type collapse, study finds

Recommended Stories

  • The Tory MPs who voted against Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal

    Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal sailed through the House of Commons despite fears that the prime minister would face a major Tory revolt.

  • Key takeaways from Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin meetings

    What are the key takeaways from the Xi-Putin talks? What is China’s peace plan for Ukraine?

  • Erdogan’s Path to Power Narrows as Key Party HDP Steps Out of Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealTurkey’s biggest non-aligned political party said it won’t field its own candidate in May’s presidential elections, in a boost to the main opposition coalition’s chances of uns

  • UK lawmakers overwhelmingly back key element of N.Irish trade pact

    UK lawmakers endorsed Wednesday a crucial part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's post-Brexit deal with the EU to overhaul Northern Irish trade rules, despite a rebellion by ex-leader Boris Johnson and other Conservative eurosceptics.However, in a rebuke to Sunak that could have implications for his political authority, 22 Tory MPs -- including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss -- opposed the brake, while another 48 declined to vote.

  • Moment missile strikes apartments in Ukraine

    STORY: Reuters was able to verify the location from the buildings which matched file imagery of the area as well as verified aftermath video filmed at the same location.Reuters footage showed two nine-story residential buildings damaged. Firefighters and an ambulance were at the site.On the messaging app Telegram, Zelenskiy said Russia was "shelling the city with bestial savagery."The Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said two missiles hit the building, but it did not immediately report casualties.

  • Putin hits out at British plans to supply Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components

    Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in a peace plan.Speaking after talks with visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Russian president noted British plans to provide Kyiv with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying that it heralds the West switching to supplying Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components.Mr Putin then noted that Russia will "respond accordingly given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component."

  • Portugal Considers Cutting Value-Added Tax to Ease Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Portugal’s government is considering cutting the country’s value-added tax rate to help lower food prices in the southern European nation, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal“We

  • Russia Strikes Zaporizhzhia Apartment Block, Ukrainian Officials Say

    A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, March 22, officials said.President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery. Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at. The terrorist state seeks to destroy our cities, our state, our people.”He posted dramatic CCTV footage of the moment the building was struck.Earlier, Musa Magomedov, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said Russian forces had hit a residential building in the city center.The regional administration (OVA) reported that the attack was ongoing as of 12:45 pm local time. The OVA said two missiles had stuck the building.It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Zelenskiy visits troops near frontline city of Bakhmut

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Ukrainian troops on Wednesday near the frontline city of Bakhmut, and handed out medals to soldiers he said were heroically defending their country's sovereignty. Ukrainian forces have held out for about eight months in Bakhmut, despite taking heavy casualties in one of the bloodiest battles since Russia's full-scale invasion 13 months ago. Video footage posted on social media showed Zelenskiy, dressed in a dark sweatshirt and military khaki trousers, handing out awards to exhausted-looking soldiers in combat gear in what appeared to be a large warehouse.

  • Kishida heads to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida landed in Poland and was heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (March 21)

  • Zelenskyy posts video of Russian missile hitting apartment block in Zaporizhzhia

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has published a video showing a Russian missile hitting an apartment block in the city of Zaporizhzhia during an attack on 22 March. Source: Zelenskyy on social media Quote: "Zaporizhzhia.

  • DeSantis’s Election Fraud Police Spur Copycat Efforts in GOP-Led States

    (Bloomberg) -- Four Republican-led states are working to add new police agencies specifically to target voter fraud, following the example set by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealFlorida’s elect

  • Sweden Passes Law on Joining NATO Even As Entry Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s parliament passed legal amendments to allow the largest Nordic country join the NATO alliance as soon as possible, even after the timeline for its entry has been thrown in doubt.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to R

  • After Plunging -21.91% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Zelenskiy visits troops near Bakhmut frontline

    STORY: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited his troops near the frontline city of Bakhmut on Wednesday, the ongoing battle for the city being one of the bloodiest of the war.Footage released by the president's office shows him handing out medals and visiting wounded in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located. He's telling the troops that they're there to protect the land for their children and later, in the hospital, "good luck, boys."Zelenskiy's visit came after a swarm of Russian drones hit Ukrainian cities including the capital overnight, said by Ukraine's military to include Iranian-built suicide drones.And in a tweet, Zelenskiy apparently referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Moscow, saying: Every time someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow, another order is given there for such criminal strikes."And, video obtained by Reuters shows the moment a missile hits apartments in the city of Zaporizhzhia the following morning. Reuters verified the footage and witnessed the afternmath. Local authorities there say at least one person was killed and 25 wounded.Meanwhile, the British government is rejecting accusations from Moscow that ammunition it has given Ukraine made from depleted uranium risks raising the nuclear stakes in the war.Depleted uranium shells are used by many militaries including Russia to penetrate armor such as tanks. The UK doesn't consider it nuclear armament, but the dust it creates does pose a risk to people wherever the shells land after being fired.

  • Nigeria’s Peter Obi Files Challenge to Tinubu’s Presidential Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nigerian opposition candidates that came second and third in last month’s presidential election filed court petitions contesting the result that saw the ruling party’s nominee emerge the winner.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US B

  • Poll: No sign of populist backlash against Biden after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Despite Republican criticism of the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds no sign of a populist backlash to the Biden administration’s response.

  • Ukraine needs $411 bn for reconstruction, recovery: World Bank

    Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs have grown to $411 billion, just over a year since Russia's invasion, the World Bank said Wednesday.Ukraine's reconstruction will "take several years," said the World Bank's vice president for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde.

  • Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

    "This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.