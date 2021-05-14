Russia chose a 36-year-old patriotic film star to send to space, sparking a race with Tom Cruise to be first to shoot a movie in orbit

Russia chose a 36-year-old patriotic film star to send to space, sparking a race with Tom Cruise to be first to shoot a movie in orbit
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roscosmos_finalists
Yulia Peresild, here on the left, is pictured with two other finalists of an open casting call run by Russia's space agency for "Vyzov," a film set to be shot on the international space station in October this year. Roscosmos/Insider

  • Russia's space agency announced the winner of an open contest to send an actor to space.

  • Yulia Peresild is due to take off for the ISS on October 5, the agency said Thursday.

  • Russia could beat a plan by Tom Cruise to shoot the first feature film in space.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Russia's space agency announced the winner of an open contest to send an actor to the International Space Station (ISS) this year.

Russia aims to launch the team on October 5, in a bid to be the first feature film shot in space.

Yulia Peresild, a 36-year old actor, is scheduled to launch the same month Tom Cruise was once slated to leave for the ISS to shoot a film with director Doug Liman.

Peresild was one of four finalists of an open audition run by Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. The announcement that she had won the competition was made on Thursday.

She has appeared in more than 30 movies, including patriotic feature films like "The Battle for Sevastopol," where she played a young Soviet woman fighting for the Red Army, The Guardian reported.

See the trailer below:

Peresild is due to start special space training - like centrifuge tests and parachute training - no later than June 1, Roscosmos said.

The training will be televised by one of Russia's leading TV channels, Roscosmos said in a press release.

Two other finalists, Alena Mordovina, 33, and Alexey Dudin, 40, are also taking part in the training, and have been named backup actors for Peresild.

Film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov are due to accompany Peresild to the ISS. The team is set to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on October 5.

The movie, tentatively called "Vyzov" or "the Challenge," will be a "space drama," Roscosmos said. Few other details of its content exist.

Director Doug Liman plans to send Tom Cruise to the ISS for his own film. The actor was originally expected to launch with Axiom Space's AX-1 mission in October.

But the crew members of that mission were announced in January, and Cruise was not among them. The AX-1 launch date has also been bumped to January 2022. It's unclear whether Cruise is still slated to fly to the ISS.

The Roscosmos competition, launched last November, was open to professional and non-professional female actors.

Channel 1, the TV station running the contest, said in March it got 3,000 applicants and shortlisted 20 actors to undergo medical, physical, and psychological tests at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Space News reported on April 27.

Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed reporting to this article.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Star Wars: Can Russia beat Tom Cruise to the first movie in space?

    Russia joined America on Thursday in a new space race to boldly go where no actors have gone before. Roscosmos, the Russian Space Agency, confirmed last night it would send an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make what they hope is the first feature film in the cosmos. But they face opposition from Tom Cruise, who has teamed up with Elon Musk in a bid to send the Mission Impossible actor to the International Space Station to also film a movie in October. Russia's film, Challenge, is a joint project of the state-owned Channel One, a private production company and Roscosmos, which is hoping to rekindle the Soviet-era reverence for space exploration. Konstantin Ernst, the director general of Channel One and the creative brain behind the opening and closing ceremonies for Russia’s 2014 Olympics in Sochi, said: “It's important for us not only to help Roscosmos with this project but also bring back all the energy, people’s love and passion about the subject of manned space flights." Russia's space agency has lost out to Nasa in recent years, which has launched ambitious plans for a return to the moon and a trip to Mars with the help of Mr Musk's Space X.

  • NWSL opens ninth season with new team, new backers

    For the Portland Thorns, lifting the Challenge Cup was just the beginning. The Thorns won the National Women’s Soccer League's preseason tournament in dramatic fashion — on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Gotham — and now turn their attention to the league's ninth season, which opens Saturday. Portland is considered the league favorite.

  • Florida teen charged as an adult in homecoming queen election scandal pleads not guilty

    Emily Grover, the Tate High School homecoming queen accused of rigging her school's election, pleaded "not guilty" to charges.

  • Marine Corps officer becomes first active-duty service member charged in Jan. 6 attack, DOJ says

    Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is among several dozen people with ties to the military who have been charged related to the Jan. 6 attack.

  • Russia Picks Actor-Director Team to Launch into Space for Film Shoot, Ahead of Tom Cruise

    Actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will head to space in a Russian rocket on October 5.

  • Vacchiano breaks down the first day of Giants rookie minicamp | Giants Rookie Camp

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano with a in-depth look atthe first day of Giants rookie minicamp. With only 22 players in rookie camp, there wasn't a lot of on-field excitement for the Giants on Day 1, with the exception of Kadarius Toney's problematic shoe.

  • Dave Bautista finds joining star-studded Knives Out 2 ensemble 'terrifying': 'I want to deliver'

    Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe are also among the new cast members.

  • Review: 'The Djinn' is a taut and tense horror film that delivers requisite chills and shocks

    A grieving boy finds a book of spells, unleashing the titular monster, in 'The Djinn,' written and directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell.

  • Calls for post-Covid 'revolution' in building air quality

    Top experts in how diseases spread are calling for massive improvements to the air in buildings.

  • Couple lied about kidnapped baby so police would find stolen truck, Arizona cops say

    “The resources used during this investigation worked tirelessly to find the alleged kidnapped baby.”

  • Courteney Cox and her daughter perform Taylor Swift's 'cardigan'

    Courteney Cox shared a sweet video of her daughter Coco covering one of Taylor Swift's famous hits.

  • Renewables evolution or revolution? Pace of tech investments will decide

    Global investment in energy transition technologies needs to more than double over the next few decades to significantly reduce the cost of renewables, which are set to provide around 60% of the world's energy needs by 2050, industry officials say. A breakthrough in commercial technology to decarbonise projects could reduce both project time and costs, policy advisors and company executives told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, during sessions held last week. "The 2020s have to be a decade of innovation and early deployment - of low-carbon hydrogen - to get costs down," said Tim Gould, head of division for energy supply outlooks and investment at the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Giants' Kadarius Toney and Aaron Robinson highlight rookie camp | Giants Rookie Camp

    Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney and rookie CB Aaron Robinson were seen putting in a lot of work at Giants rookie camp along with rookie OLB Azeez Ojulari.

  • Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said his 'heart is 100% healthy' after draft slide, reports

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was projected to be a first round pick in the draft last month, but slid after a reported heart issue was discovered.

  • Prince Harry’s new Hollywood confidante: how Dax Shepard gets the stars to open up

    Some strokes of incredible bad luck meant that, for years, the actor and comedian Dax Shepard seemed stuck in the role of “the other one”. His startling similarity to the Scrubs actor, Zach Braff, held him back in the mid-2000s; some films that seemed box office gold missed the mark; and the stratospheric rise of his wife, Kristen Bell, after she voiced Anna in Frozen could have eclipsed him altogether. This week, however, the entire world knew his name when the Duke of Sussex appeared on his podcast, Armchair Expert, which has made Shepard one of the highest-paid voices in podcasting since its launch in 2018. It was a wide-ranging talk pinned to Mental Health Awareness Week (and, more cynically perhaps, both men having podcasts due to appear exclusively on Spotify) that encompassed therapy, privilege, and the prince’s naked photos from Las Vegas. As reports and tweets already show, the podcast appearance gave the Duke’s critics plenty of ammunition – something which he alluded to on the show with wry cheer – but also showed him to be a considerate, thoughtful and funny man, who was very much aware of his extraordinary privilege and was trying to put it to positive use. This was a very different conversation to the sober, serious conversation he and his wife had with Oprah back in March, and more in keeping with his headline-making appearance on Bryony Gordon’s Mad World podcast for this paper. Thanks largely to Shepard’s casual, unabashed approach, it resulted in an informal chat that was nonetheless intimate – and at times, thanks to Shepard’s complete lack of deference, absolutely riveting. So how has this man become such a key name in podcasting? Shepard, who co-hosts with the actress Monica Padman who also developed the idea, was inspired to launch the podcast after appearing on other shows and appreciating the length of time allowed to discuss issues compared to a slot on a TV talk show. Shepard’s concept is to “attempt to discover human ‘truths’ without any laboratory work, clinical trials or data collection. I will be, in the great tradition of 16th century scientists, an Armchair Expert”. Each episode ends with a 30-minute conversation between Shepard and Padman (who also acts as editor and booker) where Padman gives a fact check on claims made during the episode.

  • Masseuse denies Ohio State report that she targeted football players for sex

    In a radio interview, masseuse Robyn Bassani denies Ohio State's report that she targeted football team, says she had sex with two, not five, players.

  • Laura Dern Teases Return as Ellie in Jurassic World: Dominion : 'Saving Butts Might Be Involved'

    "It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane," Laura Dern tells PEOPLE of reprising her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler 20 years after last appearing as the character

  • Why Christopher Meloni "Loved" Stabler's Declaration of Love to Benson on Law & Order

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, Christopher Meloni shared his thoughts on that shocking "I love you" moment on Law & Order: Organized Crime. See what he had to say.

  • 'Foot soldiers' of Birmingham to BLM: 'Keep on keeping on'

    Charles Avery had barely started marching when police arrested him, forced him into a police vehicle and took him to jail for participating in landmark civil rights protests that helped change the nation in 1963. “I had to explain what it was, that it was from Birmingham," said Avery, 76. Veterans of the campaign that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. helped lead to eradicate racial segregation in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago remain firmly in the corner of racial justice now that they're old and gray, with some joining in protests that followed George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police last year and others watching at home on TV.

  • Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg will plead guilty to 6 felony counts including sex trafficking, wire fraud, and identity theft

    Greenberg's cooperation with prosecutors opens the possibility of a nightmare scenario for Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.