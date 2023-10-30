Russia claims 8 missiles downed over occupied Crimea, 1 injured

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Oct. 30 that its forces shot down eight Storm Shadow missiles allegedly launched by Ukraine at Russian-occupied Crimea. Kyiv hasn’t commented on the incident.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, said air defenses shot down two aerial targets over the city, and that debris injured a 57-year-old man near a local railway.

Razvozhaev claimed that the debris fell in multiple places in Sevastopol, including on households and beaches, but there were no serious damages to buildings and infrastructure. He didn’t specify what weapons were purportedly downed over the city.

Read also: Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Local pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported several explosions in Sevastopol at around 12 p.m. local time. Residents confirmed the information on the explosions to the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Russian forces reportedly deployed a smoke screen over Sevastopol Bay at the time of the attack. After it disappeared, pillars of smoke appeared over a local sea port and the Gollandiya district, which hosts many military facilities, according to Crimean Wind.

The Kyiv Independent couldn’t immediately verify these claims.

Read also: Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses

Explosions also occurred in Saky on Crimea’s western coast, followed by electricity cut-offs in the city, Suspilne Crimea wrote, citing residents.

Starting in the summer of 2023, there have been a series of increasingly destructive attacks on Russian military facilities on the occupied peninsula.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 24 that recent Ukrainian attacks have denied the Russian fleet safe haven and secure maritime corridors in the western part of the Black Sea as Kyiv's troops look to squeeze Russian-installed forces out of Crimea.

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.