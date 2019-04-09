Michael Peck

Russia says it is building the world's first catamaran aircraft carrier.

Russia Claims It Will Build a Very Special Type of Aircraft Carrier

"Catamarans offer the advantages of reduced drag which permit catamarans to attain speeds not possible with a monohull and/or the option of being equipped with less powerful and therefore less expensive engines," according to GlobalSecurity.org.

(This first appeared late last year.)

Russia's light aircraft carrier will feature a semi-catamaran hull, a representative of the Krylov Scientific Center told Russian news agency TASS (see the translation and a model of the design here).

"The project is distinguished by the underwater part of a semi-catamaran form," he said. "Catamaran actually means two hulls united by a platform. It has a wide deck which is important for an aircraft carrier. The design adds flight deck space on which the number of aircraft depends. As a result, a medium-displacement ship can carry a full-fledged air wing."

"The essence of the carrier is below the waterline," he added.

