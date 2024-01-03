Russia claims four injured from self-inflicted missile strike on village of Petropavlovka

A missile fired by the occupiers into Ukraine fell on a village in Russia

Four people were injured in the village of Petropavlovka in Russia when it was hit by a missile launched by Russian forces during a massive attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1-2, Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram on Jan. 3.

There were no reported fatalities from the missiles impact, Gusev said.

After assessing the housing that was damaged by the impact of the missile, regional authorities have “decided to reconstruct nine houses”.

"We will compensate the victims for their cars (so far, five cars and a tractor are known to have been damaged) and rebuild the damaged outbuildings,” Gusev said.

“In cases where the damage is partial or minimal, emergency restoration teams will be deployed."

A Russian missile fell on Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on Jan. 2, with Russia’s Defense Ministry citing an “emergency descent of an aviation munition” as the cause, the Kremlin-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 99 missiles on the morning of that day. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72, including all 10 aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles. Almost 60 rockets were shot down over Kyiv Oblast.

Fatalities and injuries from the mass Russian attack were reported in both Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine