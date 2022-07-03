Russia claims Kyiv has to accept Putins conditions
IRYNA BALACHUK – SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 14:50
Dmitrii Peskov, press-secretary for the President of Russia, claims that Ukraine has to understand Russia’s conditions and resume talks.
Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media "RIA Novosti", TASS information agency
Quote: "Kyiv has to understand Russia’s coditions, agree with them, resume talks and sign a document."
Details: Peskov is convinced that, at the moment, the West leans towards continuing military action in Ukraine, and that allegedly "Western countries led by Washington…don’t let Ukrainians either think or talk about peace."
He also added that "sooner or later common sense in the West will prevail and the talks will resume."
Background:
On 27 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders gathered at the G7 summit to do everything possible to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine by the end of the year.
The press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitrii Peskov, said that Ukraine can end the war by the end of the day if it lays down its arms and surrenders.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, replied to Peskov that Ukraine did not start the war in order to end it "by an order."