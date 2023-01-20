Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in its intense, monthslong push toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, as military analysts cautioned that tanks that may be sent by Kyiv’s Western allies wouldn't be a magic wand in the almost 11-month war.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a regular media briefing that the village of Klishchiivka, nine kilometers (five miles) south of Bakhmut, had been “liberated.”

The claim couldn't be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the claim.

Taking Klishchiivka would be only a minor breakthrough, but the Kremlin is hungry for good news from the battlefield after months of setbacks.

Bakhmut, on the other hand, would be a bigger prize. It could allow Russia to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines in the east and threaten other Ukrainian-held cities in the surrounding region.

The war has been largely static during the winter months, according to military analysts, except for some hot spots like Bakhmut and nearby Soledar.

The Kremlin’s forces have kept up their long-distance shelling of Ukrainian targets, hitting key infrastructure and civilian areas, while probing Ukrainian defenses in the east.

The Ukrainian presidential office said Friday that at least five civilians were killed over the previous 24 hours, while six others were wounded, as Russian forces shelled seven regions in the country’s south and east.

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near a number of settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a report.

John Lough, an Associate Fellow in the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank in London, said that the Ukraine battlefield situation is “inconclusive,” with a renewed Russian push expected in the spring.

The war is “quite delicately poised,” he told The Associated Press.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with Western allies to send tanks that would help punch through Russian lines, and Western countries were discussing that possibility at a meeting in Germany on Friday. The United Kingdom said last week that it would provide Challenger 2 tanks.

Marina Miron, of the Defense Studies Department at King’s College London, said that tanks are useful, but lots of factors need to be taken into account.

Those factors include how many tanks will be sent, what condition they are in, how Ukrainian crews will be trained, when the tanks will be delivered and how the Ukrainians keep them supplied.

Sending tanks is “more of a political gesture” than something that will change the complexion of the war, Miron told the AP.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Wagner boss heralds Bakhmut area advances, warns victory still distant

    In a transcript of an audio message pubished by Prigozhin's press service, the Wagner chief said: "We can safely say that the settlement of Klishchiivka, which is one of the important suburbs of Bakhmut, has been completely taken under the control of Wagner PMC units." Klishchiivka, which had a pre-war population of around 400 people, is located around 6 miles (9 kilometres) from the city of Bakhmut, where Wagner units have been locked have been locked in a months-long battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

  • Military exercises in Belarus extended again, to last at least until end of January

    Joint exercises of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia on the Belarusian territory have been extended until at least January 30. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Details: According to the exercise schedule, 20-21 January will be a day off for some training grounds, while others, where the Russian Armed Forces are concentrated, will continue to work without interruption.

  • Inflation hit rural, Hispanic, and Black people harder for one key reason

    A series of blog posts from New York Fed researchers unveil changing disparities in inflation rates .

  • Austin meets new German defense minister over Ukraine tank support

    All eyes are on a Jan. 20 meeting of Ukraine donor countries in Germany, where the question of Kyiv's support with main battle tanks tops agenda.

  • Pentagon sees no signs of new Russian offensive — RFE/RL

    There are no signs that Russia is preparing a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine, Colonel Dave Butler, a representative of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Jan. 19.

  • U.S. hits debt ceiling as partisan standoff sparks economic worries

    The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, amid a standoff between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and President Joe Biden's Democrats on lifting the ceiling, which could lead to a fiscal crisis in a few months. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that her department had begun using extraordinary cash management measures that could stave off default until June 5. Republicans, with a newly won House majority, aim to use the time until the Treasury's emergency maneuvers are exhausted to exact spending cuts from Biden and the Democratic-led Senate.

  • Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

    ‘To lay a blame on him is terribly, terribly wrong,’ actor said

  • U.S. to send hundreds of armored vehicles, rockets to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States said on Thursday it would send hundreds of armored vehicles plus rockets and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a $2.5 billion military assistance package. The package includes 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, 53 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles and 350 high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement. The 59 Bradleys included in the latest U.S. package come after a previous 50 announced earlier in January.

  • Zelenskyy appeals to Ramstein participants to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged partners to speed up the provision of weapons to Ukraine in a video address to the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which has begun at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

  • Former Columbia school employee arrested on sex crime charges with minors

    He was previously fired over “inappropriate communications” with students, officials say, but sheriff’s deputies investigated and say they found more serious offenses with students.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Joins Other Allies in New Military Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- The US became the latest Ukraine ally to announce weapons donations to Ukraine before Friday, when defense ministers from several nations will gather at Ramstein Air Base in Germany for an event hosted by the US defense chief. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock Resigna

  • Bengals have injury concerns ahead of facing Bills in Divisional round

    #Bengals have injury concerns ahead of facing #Bills in Divisional round:

  • China Stocks Near Bull Market Ahead of Lunar New Year Holidays

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark ended little shy of a bull market heading into a weeklong break, as foreign investors continued to buy local shares on the back of the nation’s economic reopening and pro-growth policies.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Ta

  • More New Yorkers Flocked to Florida in 2022 Than Any Previous Year

    Nearly 65,000 New Yorkers traded in their state driver's licenses for a Florida equivalent in 2022.

  • 49ers' Brock Purdy keeps level head while experiencing NFL success, stardom

    Quarterback Brock Purdy is able to keep his perspective while emerging as a key reason for the 49ers' success.

  • 3 things to know about the debt-ceiling farce

    The matter always gets resolved, but Congress can cause real damage to financial markets.

  • Tanks important for Ukraine to match enemy -NATO military chief

    STORY: "I think in terms of matching what the enemy has it is important for the Ukrainians," Bauer told reporters after a two-day meeting in Brussels.Fearing winter will give Russia time to regroup and launch a major attack, Ukraine is pushing for Leopard battle tanks from Germany, which are held by an array of NATO nations, but whose transfer to Ukraine requires Germany's approval.Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, said that Western technology was outperforming Russian technology in the war but cautioned that tanks alone were not the solution."It's not just tank on tank, it's the whole system, it's the supplies, it's the logistics system, it's the maintenance system, it's the target-finding capability and all of that comes together. So the complex of an army is much more important than any one of its individual parts," he said.

  • I'm Still In Shock Over These 10 NFL Wild Card Moments Last Week

    The Jags really deserved that win.View Entire Post ›

  • Snow forecast for central US increases Thursday; 21-vehicle pileup closes Colorado interstate

    Swaths of Colorado, Nebraska and the central U.S. are under winter storm warnings, with some areas expected to see more than a foot of snow.

  • Zelensky Asks for Long-Range Weapons and Tanks at Ukraine Contact Group Meeting

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used an address to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on January 20 to ask for the delivery of long-missiles and tanks.“Russia wants the power to destroy nations,” Zelensky said. “Russia is concentrating its forces, amassed forces, trying to convince everyone that hatred can be stronger than the world … That is why you and I have to speed it up.”He went on to say, “It is about what kind of world people will live in.”He asked the audience to be open to sending tanks, F-16s, and long-range missiles to Ukraine. Credit: Department of Defense via Storyful