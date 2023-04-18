Russia claims Putin visited occupied territories in Kherson and Luhansk oblasts

Vladimir Putin, who allegedly visited the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, brought icons to the military

They claim Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnipro military group in Kherson Oblast and the “Vostok” headquarters of the terrorist “LNR” organization in Luhansk Oblast. The despot listened to reports from occupation commanders on “the situation on the fronts,” including in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

Read also: Russian sociologist explains when Putin’s entourage may overthrow him

Read also: Putin personally approved arrest of WSJ reporter

Propagandists wrote that the tyrant brought copies of icons with him, which he gave to his troops. They published videos claiming Putin “moved between headquarters by helicopter.” The exact date when the war criminal illegally entered the occupied territories of Ukraine was not disclosed.

Russian propagandists reported on March 19 that Putin visited the occupied city of Mariupol at night. They published several videos showing the autocrat driving through the city at night and talking to locals.

Ukrainian intelligence expressed doubts that it was actually Putin that visited the city.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine