Russia claims rocket attack on Belgorod

Russian air defense allegedly shot down 14 rockets over Belgorod at around 12:30 a.m. local time, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Feb. 15.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed that six people had been killed and 17 were wounded, five of whom were children. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the attack had been carried out using an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher.

According to Gladkov, an industrial site, four shops, 34 cars, and 128 apartments in 10 apartment buildings in Belgorod were damaged in the attack.

Gladkov claimed that damage was also recorded in four villages in the surrounding region.

Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for the purported strike. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

In late December 2023, a drone strike on Belgorod reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the strike, which came one day after Russia launched a massive aerial attack against Kyiv.

The local authorities said in January that 93 children had been evacuated to a "recreational camp" in neighboring Voronezh Oblast due to repeated attacks.

