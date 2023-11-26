Russia claims to have suffered massive drone attack

Russia has reported an attempted massive drone attack on the night of 25-26 November, with a total of 21 UAVs recorded.

Source: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Sobyanin claimed that drones flying towards Moscow were shot down near the city of Naro-Fominsk (Moscow Oblast) and over the Odintsovo urban district of Moscow Oblast; in addition, air defence supposedly intercepted and destroyed several drones in Russia's Bryansk, Tula and Kaluga oblasts.

No casualties or severe damage purportedly occurred.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defences shot down 11 UAVs over the territory of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk oblasts.

Updated at 04:02: Sobyanin claimed that another drone attempting to attack Moscow had been shot down over the city of Podolsk. No damage or casualties supposedly occurred.

Updated at 04:55: Another drone was purportedly shot down by Russian air defences on approach to Moscow in the Ramensky urban district, Sobyanin added.

Updated at 05:15: Russian air defence forces supposedly destroyed nine more UAVs over the territory of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk oblasts, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Updated at 06:00: The Russians supposedly brought down UAVs over the Dzerzhinsky and Zhukovsky districts of Russia's Kaluga Oblast. Early reports indicated no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

