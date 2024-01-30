Russia claims Tabaivka occupation to create false narrative of victory ahead of presidential election

Russia claims the occupation of the village of Tabaivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast in order to present this “victory” to the public ahead of the presidential elections, Armed Forces spokesman Volodymyr Fitio said on national television on Jan. 30.

The Russian forces aim to achieve any success to showcase to their Kremlin leader and the public through television ahead of the upcoming elections.

“Unfortunately, the television still prevails over the refrigerator there,” said Fitio.

“Thus, places like Krokhmalne, with a population of 45 before the full-scale invasion, and Tabaivka, an even smaller settlement, are portrayed in the information field as capturing Berlin.”

Although Tabaivka is “extremely difficult to hold” due to its location in a swampy and low-lying area, Fitio says that any “victory that has an administrative name for Russia is just something unbelievable.”

The ISW reported on Jan. 21 that Russians had advanced along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and captured Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast. Fitio later confirmed this, saying that the capture of the village had no strategic importance for the front.

According to DeepState, Russian forces have taken Tabaivka and are trying to build on their success towards Pishchane.

DeepState

“The Lyman operational and tactical grouping is now facing a choice: either risk committing all their reserves to regain lost positions or stabilizing the contact line and gain a foothold on new defensive lines. This is logical and nothing secret has been announced.”

Russian claims that they have captured the village of Tabaivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast “do not correspond to reality,” Fitio told Espresso TV on Jan. 29.

