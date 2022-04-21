Russia claims to have ‘liberated’ Mariupol after weeks of bombardment

LONDON — Russian officials claimed on Thursday that the port city of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, came under their control. The besieged city has been reduced to rubble since the invasion on Feb. 24, as Russian forces attempted to capture the city for eight weeks.

"Mariupol has been liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the forces of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic," Kremlin Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting in Moscow. Shoigu called the city “a powerful, fortified area, equipped with a large number of heavy weapons and military equipment.”

A service member of pro-Russian troops stands guard as evacuees wait before boarding a bus to leave the city during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Also during the televised address, Shoigu said that around 2,000 Ukrainian troops were continuing to hold out in the massive Azovstal steel plant, which spans four miles. He then alleged that the troops were using their civilians as human shields and that the Russian army “took all measures to preserve the lives of civilians.”

It is estimated that at least tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in Mariupol with the city’s mayor stating last week that around 100,000 still remain there. On Wednesday, an advisor to the city’s mayor said that the 1,000 civilians inside the steel building, believed to be the last stronghold, had no access to “normal” supplies of food and water. The Kremlin has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

In the Thursday meeting, Putin also called off his army from storming the steel plant calling the plan “impractical” and instead ordered them to blockade the area “so that a fly can’t get through,” the Guardian reports. "I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary," Putin told Shoigu. "I order you to cancel it,” he added. Putin went on to say that the decision not to storm the plant was for the safety of his soldiers. "There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities," he said.

Ukrainian officials are yet to verify Russia’s claims about taking control of Mariupol, which had 430,000 residents before the invasion . According to the New York Times , three-quarters of the Mariupol’s population has fled to neighboring countries adding to the five million Ukrainians who have been forced out of their country since Feb. 24.

A local resident walks past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 19, 2022. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

If seized, would be the largest city to be taken by Russia since it invaded eight weeks ago. In recent days, Russian forces have intensified their push in the Donbas region, claiming the city of Kreminna in a new offensive to take eastern Ukraine. Taking control of the Donbas region, where Mariupol is located, would mean Russia would have a southern land corridor to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since 2014. If Mariupol’s control has fallen into Russian hands, Putin would end up with 80% of Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline cutting it off from its maritime trade.

