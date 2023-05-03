Russia claims Ukraine drone attack on Kremlin was Putin assassination attempt

Fragments of two Ukrainian drones slammed into the Kremlin, causing a fireball near the roof of one building in the early hours of Wednesday, the Russian government said in a statement.

“Last night, the Kyiv regime made an attempt to strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation,” the state-run TASS news agency said, citing the Kremlin.

The statement said no one was injured. It called the incident a "terrorist act." It was not immediately clear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the building at the time of the attack, but the statement characterized the attack as an assassination attempt on Russia's leader.

Ukraine's government has not commented on Moscow's claims it launched drones.

The drones struck the Kremlin after being shot down by Russia's military, the government said.

Astonishing footage of last night's drone attack on the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/3rghCHdIed — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 3, 2023

The incident comes as Ukrainian military officials have signaled the country is preparing to mount a counteroffensive against Russia more than a year after Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. It also comes as Russia prepares to mark "Victory Day" on May 9 - its annual celebration of World War II victory. The day is usually marked with a parade on Red Square.

Russia has previously staged false-flag operations in order to try to justify assaults on Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Finland Wednesday to meet with Nordic leaders, but presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissed Russia's claim.

“Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin,” he said, claiming it was a Russian ruse “to justify massive strikes on Ukrainian cities, on the civilian population, on infrastructure facilities” in coming days.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia claims Ukraine drones tried to assassinate Putin at Kremlin