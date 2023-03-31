Russia clashes with US over tactical nukes for Belarus

13
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and the U.S. clashed in the United Nations on Friday over Moscow’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighboring Ukraine denounced as a desperate Kremlin attempt to avoid military defeat and “threaten the world with nuclear apocalypse.”

China, without naming Russia, made clear its opposition to the planned deployment.

Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya called for the U.N. Security Council meeting following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement on March 25 that his country plans to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko upped the ante just before the council meeting, saying Russia might also deploy strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, which Russian forces have used as a staging ground for the war in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya said it took only four days for Putin to violate a pledge he made to China’s President Xi Jinping in a joint statement at their recent meeting in Moscow. It declared that all nuclear states should refrain from deploying nuclear weapons outside their countries and withdraw those deployed abroad.

The same point was emphasized by the U.S. and Chinese deputy U.N. ambassadors, among others.

“We call for the abolition of the nuclear-sharing arrangements and advocate no deployment of nuclear weapons abroad by all nuclear weapons states, and the withdrawal of nuclear weapons deployed abroad," said Geng Shuang of China.

Calling nuclear weapons “the sword of Damocles hanging over our heads,” Geng reiterated that China opposes armed attacks against nuclear power plants and the threat or use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. He said "nuclear proliferation must be prevented and nuclear crisis avoided.”

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but has also stressed its “no limits friendship” with Russia. It has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion, and late last month released a peace plan calling for a cease-fire and talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Kyslytsya welcomed Beijing’s stand, telling the council: “To the credit of the Chinese side, the Chinese side reminded Moscow in a very sensible manner that nuclear war cannot be won and fought, and that nuclear proliferation must be prevented.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow is not transferring nuclear weapons but “operational tactical missile complexes,” which will be under Russian control. He insisted this was not in violation of Moscow’s international obligations.

Nebenzia accused the United States of destroying key arms control agreements and he repeated Putin's objection to the tactical nuclear weapons the U.S. has deployed in other NATO countries, indicating that this violated the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, the cornerstone of global disarmament.

Belarus’ U.N. Ambassador Valentin Rybakov said the planned deployment of tactical nuclear weapons was a reaction to “the challenges and risks to national security” his country faces, citing NATO neighbors ramping up their military capacity and Western sanctions. He also criticized the U.S. nuclear sharing with its allies.

The U.S. deputy ambassador, Robert Wood, countered that the issue of nuclear sharing within NATO was discussed during negotiations on the NPT treaty, and for close to four decades Washington heard nothing about it from Russia until after its takeover of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Wood stressed that any allegations that the United States is not in full compliance with the nonproliferation treaty “are just patently false.”

He accused Russia of “attempting to manipulate the specter of nuclear conflict” to help win the war in Ukraine.

“No other country is inflicting such damage on arms control nor seeking to undermine strategic stability in Europe,” Wood said. "No other country has raised the prospect of potential nuclear use in connection with the war in Ukraine. … No country is threatening Russia or threatening President Putin.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia might put strategic nukes in Belarus, leader says

    Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed to Belarus along with part of Russia's tactical nuclear arsenal, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday, ramping up his rhetoric amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country plans to deploy tactical, comparatively short-range and small-yield nuclear weapons in Belarus. The strategic nuclear weapons such as missile-borne warheads that Lukashenko mentioned during his state-of-the nation address would pose an even greater threat, if Moscow moves them to the territory of its neighbor and ally.

  • CNN: Russia names US as main security threat in new foreign policy doctrine

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 31 signed a decree on a new version of the Russian Foreign Policy Concept, listing the United States as the main security threat to Russia and "the just development of mankind," CNN reported.

  • Zelenskyy on support for Ukraine: China's leader hesitates

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the President of China, Xi Jinping, is one of those still hesitating to support Ukraine, but Ukraine sends signals to various states and waits for a response.

  • Zelenskyy: deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus indicates unsuccessful meeting between Putin and Xi

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that by deciding to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to show China at least some agency. Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing at the summit in Bucha Quote: "The sign that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus indicates an unsuccessful meeting with China.

  • Shadow war heats up as senior Iranian military adviser killed in alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria

    An advisor to Iran's main military branch in Syria was killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes Thursday night as fighting between Iranian-backed forces and the US and Israel escalated.

  • British analysts explain why Russian secret services failed in plans to occupy Ukraine

    British analysts have published a report entitled Preliminary Lessons from Russia's Unconventional Operations during the Russian-Ukrainian war, February 2022 - February 2023, in which they have analysed the actions of the Russian secret services in implementing the Kremlin's plans to occupy all of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine appears to be trying to capitalize on cracks in China and Russia's alliance after a nuclear snub from Putin

    China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin renewed their "no limits" cooperation pledge at a Moscow summit, but cracks have emerged.

  • Four bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

    Four bankers who helped a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions. The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government. The executives - three Russians and one Swiss - helped Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter Maria, deposit millions of francs in Swiss bank accounts between 2014 and 2016.

  • "Beware!" Abbot of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra threatens Zelenskyy with "God's punishment"

    The abbot of the Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo, has said that "God will not forgive" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for evicting the clergy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) from the Lavra.

  • Ukraine's Air Force now using JDAM "smart" bombs

    The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian aircraft now deploy Western-made Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), "smart" guidance kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

  • Chiefs to re-sign S Deon Bush on one-year contract

    Deon Bush is set to return to the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, per report.

  • US-China tech war: geopolitical tension haunts tech start-ups seeking to be the next TikTok

    Mainland technology companies and entrepreneurs should brace for rising geopolitical tension between China and the US, and look for opportunities in new markets, investors and analysts warned. Chinese internet companies venturing abroad need to broaden their geographical diversity to hedge against risks in the US market, Ben Harburg, managing partner of MSA Capital, said in an interview with the Post on the sidelines of the Fortune Forum on Thursday in Guangzhou, the capital of eastern Guangdong

  • Vietnam communist party chief, Biden agree to boost ties in phone call

    The chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to "promote, develop and deepen" ties, Vietnam's state media reported. In a statement, the White House said Biden reinforced in the call a U.S. commitment to a strong, prosperous, resilient, and independent Vietnam, adding they would work together to address regional challenges and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

  • Trump’s Hollywood critics cheer his indictment: ‘Finally!’

    Some of former President Trump’s fiercest Hollywood critics are celebrating his indictment on criminal charges Thursday, wishing one another a “happy indictment day.” In a history-making move, the 45th president was indicted in New York over his role in organizing hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 White House bid —…

  • Meet Juan Merchan, the Manhattan judge scheduled to oversee Donald Trump's criminal case

    Judge Juan Merchan previously presided over the financial fraud case against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg.

  • Worries grow that Trump indictment will eclipse other probes

    The indictment against former President Donald Trump involving a 2016 hush money payment is raising concerns that it could undermine public confidence in what democracy experts view as far more important investigations. Trump is facing multiple investigations related to his refusal to accept his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Jeffrey Engel, founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, called the indictment this week from a New York grand jury “the appetizer to their main course still to come."

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 business people and senior officials as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil. Corruption has long plagued Venezuela — the OPEC nation was the fourth-most corrupt in the world in the latest rankings by Transparency International — but those in positions of power are rarely held accountable.

  • Russia spy case: WSJ reporter 'pleads not guilty'

    STORY: Evan Gershkovich, the American Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on espionage allegations, was brought to a quick and closed door hearing at a Moscow court Thursday (March 30), according to his lawyer, who was not allowed inside or to see the charges against his client.Russia's FSB security service says it arrested Gershkovich on suspicion of spying for the American government, which a state-owned news agency reports he has pled not guilty to.The detention is the most serious public move against a foreign journalist in Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war.Here's his lawyer, Daniil Berman:"They held a quick hearing. I don't know how long it lasted. Three minutes? Fifteen minutes? I don't know. And that's it. And after that, as far as I understand - again, I can only guess what position has been taken - Evan was taken away from here with a decision to hold him in custody." The FSB says Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg attempting to obtain classified information about a military factory, without giving details or evidence.The foreign ministry says his activities in the city were "not related to journalism" and that it wasn't the first time a person had used a foreign journalism role as a cover for other activities.In a written statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB," seeks his "immediate release," and that the paper stands "in solidarity with Evan and his family."Russia has tightened its censorship laws during the Ukraine invasion, including prison sentences for people deemed to have "discredited" its military. It's also broadened what it defines as a state secret.All independent Russian news outlets have effectively been outlawed in that time span, although it continues to allow some foreign reporters to operate. There are few foreign journalists left.In February the U.S. State Department issued a travel warning for Russia, telling Americans not to go there or else they may risk arbitrary arrest, and urging Americans currently in the country to leave immediately.

  • Lukashenko says Russia could place strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus ‘if necessary’

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in an address to the nation spoke of the possibility of placing Russian strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus, just a few days after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened to deploy nuclear weapons to its neighbor.

  • 'AGT’ Star Sofia Vergara Just Singled Out Simon Cowell in Emotional Instagram About Season 18

    'AGT' season 18 is airing in 2023 and we have all the details about the NBC show's new episodes, including judges, when 'AGT' will come back and where to watch.