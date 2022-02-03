Moscow shuts down German broadcaster's Russian operations in retaliatory move

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle is pictured in Berlin
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it was shutting down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in Moscow and stripping its staff of their accreditation in a retaliatory move after Berlin banned Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Moscow said it would stop the German channel being broadcast in Russia and start proceedings that would see it declared a "foreign agent," a designation that carries a negative Soviet-era connotation.

The Russian foreign ministry said it would also bar entry to Russia for German officials involved in the move to ban RT DE.

State-funded Deutsche Welle said it formally protested against the move and would take legal action. "We are being made a pawn here in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies," Deutsche Welle Director Peter Limbourg said in a statement.

Hendrik Wuest, premier of North Rhine-Westfalia state where Deutsche Welle is headquartered, called Russia's action "a massive and deliberate attack on the freedom of press, which we strongly condemn."

The row comes amid wider tensions with the West over Ukraine that are an early test of political relations between Berlin and Moscow after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office in December.

The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that a trip by Scholz to Moscow was on the agenda, but that a date was not yet confirmed.

German journalist association DJV called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately lift the ban on Deutsche Welle.

"There is no justification for this drastic censorship measure," said DJV chair Frank Ueberall in a statement, calling the move "cheap tit for tat".

Ueberall also called on the German government to protest the Russian move clearly and in a way that cannot be ignored.

Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence, a decision that angered Russia.

In a statement on its website detailing its retaliatory measures, Russia's foreign ministry described the German move as "unfriendly".

The announcement comes amid a crackdown on media outlets that Russia considers "foreign agents". It uses the term to designate foreign-funded organisations it says are engaged in political activity.

(Reporting by Vladimir SoldatkinWriting by Tom Balmforth, Kirsti Knolle Editing by Andrew Osborn and Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-NATO chief says Russia 'deterred' by U.S. troops

    The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said 8,500 U.S. troops would be sent to bolster the NATO Response Force (NRF) which has yet to be deployed."I think this is having an impact, because remember, this is what Mr. Putin is trying to stop, a movement into the front area and I think what he's beginning to see is that his actions are causing the very thing he wants to stop," General Philip Breedlove said.Breedlove, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force General, served as commander of U.S. European Command, and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe under President Barack Obama from May 2013 to May 2016.

  • A new TV show will tell China’s yet-to-be realized path to becoming a semiconductor power

    Unlike the rosy outlook laid out by the show, China's tens of billions of dollars to develop its domestic chip industry are yet to pay off.

  • British jets scrambled for second day in response to unidentified aircraft

    The United Kingdom launched fighter jets on Thursday against unidentified aircraft approaching an "area of interest" just a day after intercepting four Russian military aircraft approaching the country. "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," a Royal Air Force (RAF) spokesman said, according to...

  • As the Russian threat grew, U.S. intelligence ties to Ukraine deepened

    U.S. officials have considered the partnership critical enough to at least partially overcome longstanding security concerns within the U.S. intelligence community about Russia’s penetration of Ukraine’s spy services.

  • U.S. lets international banks transfer aid funds to Afghanistan

    International banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian reasons without fear of violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban, the Treasury Department said in a guidance out on Wednesday.Why it matters: The Afghan economy has been dependent on foreign aid and investment, and the takeover by the Taliban, which had been under U.S. sanctions since 2001, had put financial institutions in the middle of the global clash. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • France hopes to seal Romania 1.2 billion euro warship deal quickly

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -France hopes a deal to sell four warships to Romania for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) will be concluded soon, as the two sides look to ensure security in the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday. Defence firm Naval Group won the contract to build four Gowind navy corvettes for Romania as well as renovate two existing frigates in 2019 in partnership with Romanian company Santierul Naval Constanta, but the deal was held up pending legal challenges. Romania's defence ministry said the two companies have until the end of February to decide whether they will go ahead with the deal, adding the price was not negotiable.

  • GOP's Cawthorn calls Biden 'geriatric despot' on House floor

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) called President Biden an "inept geriatric despot" in a speech on the House floor Wednesday criticizing the U.S. deployment of 3,000 troops to aid Eastern European allies as tensions heat up between Russia and Ukraine. "Madam Speaker, the sons and daughters of America are not foot soldiers for your party's inept, geriatric despot. They are not expendable pawns to be dispatched at the whims of an idiot, tossed...

  • Uyghur sentenced to death over books formerly sanctioned by Chinese government

    One man to death and three others to life in prison last year over textbooks drawn in part from historical resistance movements.

  • Ukraine's president warns a Russian invasion would spark a 'fully-fledged' European war

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments come after he accused the West of causing "panic" over the threat of a Russian invasion.

  • These seven principles could help DoD acquisition in the face of the China threat

    The existing acquisition processes may not be best positioned to respond to the threat.

  • Germany Is Shuttering Nuclear Reactors Amid EU Power Crisis

    With Europe is a massive energy crisis, what remains of a nuclear industry in Germany is about to be taken offline

  • How Putin Could Slam His Head and Tumble Into an Accidental War

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs President Joe Biden approves the additional deployment of U.S. military personnel to Eastern Europe, the world is obsessing over one question: Does Vladimir Putin actually intend to invade Ukraine?The conversation in the media and among experts is dominated by figuring out what the hell the Russian president really wants. But the sad truth of the matter is that—at this point—what he wants may not matter.The past few months have seen a

  • Ottawa police say there's a 'significant' U.S. presence at Canadian anti-mandate protest

    Ottawa police say there's a 'significant' U.S. presence at Canadian anti-mandate protest

  • Aubameyang hails chance of a lifetime after signing for Barcelona

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang called joining Barcelona "the opportunity of his life" on Thursday and backed the club to regain its place among Europe's elite.

  • Germany must reassess policy towards Russia, China -ruling party chief

    Germany should reassess its long-held strategy of seeking to bring about change in authoritarian societies through rapprochement given developments in Russia and China, the co-head of the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) said in an interview. Lars Klingbeil's comments reflect soul-searching in the SPD, which historically has sought closer engagement with Russia, over the right approach towards the Kremlin amid fears of a fresh Russian attack on Ukraine.

  • 'Please Do What Is Right': Native American Lawmakers Urge Biden To Free Leonard Peltier

    The ailing Indigenous rights activist, who is 77, "deserves to live his final years among his people," say dozens of Native state legislators.

  • The US is still keeping nearly $10 billion of Afghan assets frozen from the Taliban, but says banks are allowed to send humanitarian aid

    The Treasury Department said banks and aid groups can send help to the country's civilians without violating sanctions.

  • Dutch PM, in Kyiv, urges justice for MH17 victims, dialogue in Ukraine crisis

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged dialogue to defuse a crisis with Russia on Wednesday during a trip to Kyiv in which he also reaffirmed his resolve to secure justice for families of the victims of an airliner downed over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Rutte is the latest leader - following in the tracks of the British and Polish premiers - to visit Kyiv in a show of solidarity after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders in a standoff that has alarmed the West. The Ukraine crisis is closely watched in the Netherlands, where Dutch prosecutors have sought the convictions of four men charged with murder over the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

  • In world first, S.Africa's Afrigen makes mRNA COVID vaccine using Moderna data

    South Africa's Afrigen Biologics has used the publicly available sequence of Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to make its own version of the shot, which could be tested in humans before the end of this year, Afrigen's top executive said on Thursday. It is also the first mRNA vaccine designed, developed and produced at lab scale on the African continent. The World Health Organization (WHO) last year picked a consortium including Afrigen for a pilot project to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how to make COVID-19 vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA COVID vaccine, Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share their technology and expertise.

  • Sick with COVID? Pekin testing lab says 98% of recent samples were omicron variant

    Of 90 specimens collected Jan. 11 and 12 and sequenced at the Pekin lab, 88 were of the omicron variant, and two were identified to be delta.