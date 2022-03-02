Russia closes its stock market as the ruble plummets

Russia's central bank said the Moscow Exchange wouldn't open for stock trading through at least Thursday. The exchange was closed on Monday.

Why it matters: It's the latest financial fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered massive sanctions from several other countries that have sent the ruble plummeting to record lows against the dollar.

The big picture: Russia's central bank increased interest rates on Monday from 9.5% to 20% in response to the crashing ruble and to prevent a run on banks. It also resumed buying gold on the domestic market.

A series of other measures announced in response to the sanctions includes requiring brokers to "suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and persons who want to sell off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares."

What's next: The Bank of Russia said trading hours will be announced Wednesday morning.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded a first round of peace talks at the Belarus border on Monday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include that Russia's central bank closed the Moscow Exchange for a third day.

