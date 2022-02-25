Russia closes in on Ukraine's capital
CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata is in Ukraine's capital as Russian forces are blanketing the country with a military assault.
An analyst says Russia or the West could use energy as a weapon amid rising tensions.
Mardi Gras revelers, accustomed to catching beads, small toys or other trinkets tossed by parade float riders during Carnival season, were able to snag a new parade favor Thursday: rapid COVID-19 tests. As Carnival season nears its raucous pre-Lenten climax on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) next week, the handing out of tests during the Krewe of Muses parade is emblematic of the city’s effort to avoid a surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths while reviving cherished, and economically vital, Carnival events. The city health department said Wednesday that staff and volunteers would be parading at the head of Thursday night's Muses procession, some in the back of a pickup truck and some walking alongside, to hand out test kits.
Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson attended a special screening of 'The Batman' in London.
Airspace above Ukraine lays bare after it was closed to all civilian flights.
Ambassador Ian Kelly, the former U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russian attacks on Ukraine, the response from the U.S. and its allies, and the outlook for Russia's economy following tougher sanctions.
The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level since December against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a flight to safety in global financial markets. Stock markets globally slumped and the safe-haven U.S. dollar rallied after the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.7% lower at 1.2819 to the greenback, or 78.01 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 27 at 1.2847.
Shares plunged Thursday ahead of the open as geopolitical conflict deepened with Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, dampening investor sentiment. Execs from Discovery touched on it in a conference call with analysts following earnings this morning. Dow Futures are currently down 830 points or 2.5%. Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are off by, respectively, 3.25%, […]
Previewing the quarterback situation for the Tide.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -As COVID-19 rages across Hong Kong at the start of a sensitive political year for China and President Xi Jinping, Beijing is determined not to be embarrassed and undermined as it was by the often-violent protests that rocked the city in 2019. In the past week, since Xi told the city its "overriding mission" was to control the worsening crisis, Hong Kong has stepped up anti-COVID measures, including plans for mass testing buttressed by equipment, testing vehicles and personnel from the mainland. Foremost for Beijing, some advisers to China's government say, is a fear that, unless Hong Kong contains the virus and prevents a lot of people from suffering, the city could see a return to the instability of 2019 when anti-government protests posed a major crisis for Xi.
Tristan Thompson's son with Maralee Nichols was born on Dec. 1
Hagerstown Police are again seeking the public's help with ongoing efforts to prosecute those who ride off-road vehicles illegally on city streets.
Bethany Farber says she was wrongfully held in jail for 13 days in squalid conditions after police arrested the wrong woman bearing the same name.
Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattison were among the leading stars to appear on the red carpet at the London premiere of "The Batman" at IMAX Waterloo on Wednesday.
Nicky Hilton puts a fluffy spin on the little black dress.
"That's what we're focused on every day," says Trey Yingst, a Fox News foreign correspondent reporting from Kyiv
Maynard James Keenan paused the band's Washington, D.C. performance to ensure medics could reach a fan having an emergency. Tool Stop Show to Help Fan in Distress: Watch Carys Anderson
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had gone "full tonto" in his moves against Ukraine.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he spoke with President Zelenskyy and says Canada is imposing more severe sanctions. (Feb. 24)
Ukrainians are being urged to defend themselves as Russia troops get closer to the capital
Geopolitical risks may push the Federal Reserve away from a more aggressive interest rate increase in March.