Russia has committed 534 crimes against cultural heritage of Ukraine since 2014

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
0

Russia has committed 534 crimes against Ukrainian Cultural Heritage sites since the beginning of the war Russia launched against Ukraine in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea.

These data were documented by the non-governmental organisation Crimean Institute for Strategic Studies (CISS), said Elmira Ablyalimova-Chiyhoz, an expert in cultural studies and project manager, at the presentation of a website for documenting violations against cultural property, reported Ukrinform.

The organisation started recording the crimes of the Russians against cultural heritage with objects in Crimea. "We started with the first case – The Bakhchysarai Palace. And I remember how difficult it was to convince the monument protection community that what is happening on the territory of this palace is not restoration work. This is the destruction and mockery of the monument. And what we see today has confirmed all our sad forecasts," said Ablyalimova-Chiyhoz.

 

They started the documentation with the Bakhchysarai Palace. Central entrance and main building under a temporary cover

In total, more than 500 such cases have been documented over the years. "Today, we have a fairly large database of crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine. In general, we have recorded 534 violations committed by the Russian invaders. Of these, 200 violations were recorded in Crimea, 334 in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts," said Ablyalimova-Chiyhoz.

 

Elmira Ablyalimova-Chiyhoz

She noted that "the scale of cultural losses caused by Russia's full-scale military aggression in Ukraine is comparable to a humanitarian catastrophe." That is why conducting systematic work documenting these violations now is so important.

Ablyalimova-Chiyhoz says crimes against cultural heritage committed by Russia include in particular:

  • appropriation of cultural heritage objects;

  • use of cultural property for military purposes;

  • movement of cultural property from the occupied territories;

  • museum lootings;

  • illegal archaeological work;

  • modification and reconstruction of monuments;

  • decontextualisation of historical sites.

Examples of all these crimes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have been posted by CISS specialists on its updated site.

 

Examples of crimes against the cultural heritage of Ukraine. Screenshot from the site

The Crimean Institute for Strategic Studies has been documenting violations against cultural property in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since 2016. Until 2022, it focused on violations in protecting cultural heritage objects in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, it extended its activities to the newly occupied territories of Ukraine.

Main photo: A.Savin / Wikipedia

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Homebuying activity is falling off a cliff

    Pending home sales for August plunged 7.1% from the month before, according to the National Association of Realtors.

  • This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It’s a miracle, actually!'

    There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.

  • Why Damian Lillard landed in Milwaukee and what comes next

    It was a surprise that Milwaukee added the superstar next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and now there are more moves to monitor.

  • 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9: How to watch tonight's premiere, where to stream, contestant info and more

    Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...

  • AlphaSense, an AI-based market intel firm, snaps up $150M at a $2.5B valuation

    Market intelligence -- where organizations gather information about industries, other businesses, trends, and more in order to use that data to help make business decisions -- has become a huge industry in itself over the last few decades, projected to be worth nearly $84 billion in revenues this year. Now, as newer innovations like ChatGPT threaten to cannibalize the market, one of the bigger startups in the space, AlphaSense, is announcing a significant fundraise of $150 million to double down on the opportunity for growth. The Series E round -- which bumps New York-based AlphaSense's valuation up to $2.5 billion -- is being led by Bond, with participation also from CapitalG (Alphabet's fund focused on larger investments), Viking Global Investors, Goldman Sachs and new backer BAM Elevate.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • African VC firm Enza Capital launches founder partner program as it closes $58M across funds

    Enza Capital, a venture capital firm that backs startups “organizing the offline online” and “digitizing key African industries,” has closed $58 million across two funds. The fund is still active and has invested in fintech, logistics, health, human capital and climate tech companies. Enza Capital, which now self-describes as a multi-stage investor due to its larger follow-on investments to Series B, is still focused on these industries in its second fund launched this year.

  • Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is retiring in March 2024

    Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment's (SIE) President and CEO, is stepping down in March 2024.

  • 'Donald Duck': Chris Christie slams Trump for skipping GOP debates

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.

  • Teamsters urge NHTSA to deny Cruise Origin exemption

    The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.

  • Trump legal brief: Judge Chutkan rejects Trump's request that she recuse herself from Jan. 6 case

    Judge Tanya Chutkan rejects a request by lawyers for former President Donald Trump that she recuse herself from his federal election interference case.

  • 2024 Bentley Bentayga SUV gains ludicrous levels of luxury

    2024 Bentley Bentayga runs the luxury meter to its 'Ludicrous' setting. Because who wants to risk breathing the air in between tunnels?

  • Meta debuts AI Studio to let developers build custom chatbots

    Today at its annual Connect developer conference, Meta launched AI Studio, a platform that'll let businesses build AI chatbots for the company's various messaging services, including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Starting with Messenger, AI Studio will allow companies to "create AIs that reflect their brand’s values and improve customer service experiences," Meta writes in a post. Onstage, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg clarified that the use cases Meta envisions are primarily e-commerce and customer support.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1976 Oldsmobile Omega Sedan

    A 1976 Oldsmobile Omega four-door sedan, badge-engineered twin to the Chevy Nova, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.

  • Roblox is launching on Meta Quest VR headsets today

    The announcement comes as Roblox, a major player in the metaverse space, was rumored to become available on Meta Quest VR headsets sometime this year. Meta previously shared that players will be able to access the Quest version of Roblox on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

  • Memphis’ Mikey Williams still away from Tigers as practices start following April arrest

    Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.

  • Travel wheelchair Revolve Air launches on Kickstarter

    Revolve Air, a travel wheelchair that can fold to cabin-luggage size, is now available for preorders on Kickstarter at a cost of $4,999. Its future retail price is estimated at $7,500, although it could be lower depending on the success of the Kickstarter campaign. Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor wrote on LinkedIn he was "excited for [this] launch" -- and he sounded so.

  • La Belle Vie acquires Frichti following bankruptcy process

    French grocery delivery startup La Belle Vie is acquiring Frichti, another food delivery service that was placed under court-ordered receivership. This is yet another chapter in the tumultuous story of quick commerce and food delivery services in France and Europe. As a reminder, Frichti was started in 2015 and had raised around €100 million over the years to deliver ready-to-eat meals for the lunch break.

  • Senser launches its AI-enhanced observability platform, raises $9.5M

    Senser describes itself as an AIOps platform that uses machine learning to help developers and ops teams more easily get to the root causes of outages and service degradations. At its core, Senser uses the increasingly popular eBPF technology to monitor a company's infrastructure. Given the advantages of this technology, it's no surprise that a lot of observability companies are betting on it and while the market is getting increasingly saturated, Senser is betting on AI to give it a competitive edge.

  • Akamai launches new cloud computing regions in Asia, Europe and the Americas

    Akamai today announced a major expansion of its cloud computing presence around the world. While you might still think of Akamai as a content delivery service, the acquisition of Linode a year ago clearly signaled its ambition to become a major cloud computing player (on top of its ambitions around cybersecurity). While it may not be able to challenge the likes of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud anytime soon, it does have a strong foothold in a number of industries, including entertainment, and the ability to offer many of the core infrastructure services that its customers need.