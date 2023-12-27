Russia conducts 465 chemical attacks since beginning of full-scale war, dynamics growing

The Defence Forces recorded 465 cases of Russia's use of munitions equipped with toxic chemicals, including 81 cases in December 2023 alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: It is noted that the dynamics of use are growing. Thus, in just one day on 19 December, Russia carried out eight attacks using chemicals.

The Russians most often use grenades, such as K-51, RGR and Drofa-PM hand gas grenades, which are dropped from UAVs. However, they also use improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances. Artillery shelling with chemical substances is also carried out.

It is reported that on 14 December 2023, the use of a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing an unknown chemical substance was detected.

28 cases of use of dangerous chemicals were documented and sent for investigation within the framework of criminal proceedings by radiation, chemical and biological intelligence groups of military units of the Support Forces Command together with the Security Service of Ukraine.

