Russia confident UK's top court to rule in its favor in Eurobond case vs Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry said on Monday it remained confident that the UK Supreme Court would rule in Moscow's favor in a Russia-Ukraine $3 billion Eurobond case, it said in a statement.

The debt was borrowed six years ago by a pro-Russian president months before he was toppled in a popular uprising. Moscow is seeking a summary judgment in its favor that could see Ukraine ordered to pay the debt in full, without a trial.

The finance ministry also said Moscow's total claims to Ukraine, including interest payments, came to about $4.5 billion.





(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova)