Russia would consider North Korea request for COVID vaccine supply

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease in Pyongyang, North Korea
(Reuters) - Russia will promptly consider any request from North Korea for COVID-19 vaccine supplies, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"North Korean comrades are well aware of our various inoculations, they are aware of our extensive experience with COVID," Peskov said. "If there are appeals from Pyongyang, they will be dealt with promptly."

At least one person confirmed to have COVID-19 has died in North Korea and hundreds of thousands have shown fever symptoms, state media said on Friday, offering hints at the potentially dire scale of the country's first confirmed outbreak of the pandemic.

