Russia considering retreating deep inside Crimea, leaving frontline occupiers to die — Malyar

The occupiers still positioned on the front lines would be abandoned to perish or to surrender as prisoners of war, she said.

Russian occupation forces will fortify defensive frontiers using the so-called “dragon’s teeth” on approaches to the territory of Ukrainian Crimea and deep within the temporarily occupied territory, situated at a considerable distance from the line of combat engagement.

Elaborating on the installation of “dragon’s teeth,” Malyar indicated that it signifies the Russian military leadership’s consideration of retreating to more remote frontiers, particularly within the temporarily occupied Crimea.

“Russian servicemen deployed on the front lines, with defensive frontiers being established behind them, are likely to face fatal consequences. Under such circumstances, voluntary surrender becomes the sole path to survival,” she emphasized.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that they are engaged in combat reconnaissance, actively searching for vulnerabilities in the Russian army’s defense along the Zaporizhzhya direction.

