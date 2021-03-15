Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

1 / 2

Russia Considers Faster Rate Hikes This Year as Inflation Spikes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anya Andrianova, Evgenia Pismennaya and Áine Quinn
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

A surge in inflation and concerns about government plans to increase spending mean the central bank may raise the rate in several steps to 5.5% or possibly even 6% -- though that’s currently seen as less likely -- by the end of the year, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss deliberations that aren’t public. The rate now stands at a record low of 4.25%.

Such a fast move to tighten monetary policy would represent a dramatic shift for the central bank, which until recently had said its posture would remain accommodative into 2022 in order to sustain the economic recovery. Economists expect no more than 50 basis points of hikes this year, according to Bloomberg surveys.

The ruble rose past 73 per dollar for the first time since December after the news, slipping a bit later to trade at 73.0925 at 4:31 p.m. in Moscow. Forward-rate agreements showed 52 basis points of tightening over the next three months, the most in a year.

Sberbank CIB, TS Lombard and Sovcombank issued reports Monday forecasting a hike at Friday’s Bank of Russia meeting, but the majority of economists continue to see no change.

Read More: Bank of Russia’s Hawkish Hold on Rates Won’t Last Much Longer

Inflation exceeded forecasts in February, with higher food prices and a weak ruble helping push the rate to 5.7%, well beyond the central bank’s 4% target. Economic growth was stronger than expected after Russia avoided a lockdown at the end of 2020. The central bank is also concerned the government will boost spending this year, releasing cash earlier than expected and fueling price pressures, according to the person.

The Bank of Russia didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on rate discussions. The central bank is currently in a self-imposed quiet period where it doesn’t comment on monetary policy ahead of Friday’s meeting.

Market Pressure

Nabiullina is in line to be among of the first central bankers globally to tighten policy in the months ahead.

Since the latest inflation numbers were released, derivatives traders more than tripled their expectations for interest-rate increases in the coming three months. Ten-year ruble bond yields are testing their highest levels in a year.

“The market is forcing its short-term concerns on the central bank, which will struggle to ignore it,” said Viktor Szabo, who helps manage $560 billion at Aberdeen asset management in London. The first hike could come as early as Friday’s meeting, he said, but April is more likely and will depend on revised data for gross domestic product growth, due at the start of the month.

What Our Economists Say:

“The Bank of Russia’s tightening cycle has effectively begun, with the hawkish guidance shifting expectations. Whether a first move comes Friday or not until April, a rate hike sounds imminent, and more importantly the pace this year could be steep.”

-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic and developed-market investors guess at the potential scope of price pressure, inflation is picking up in some emerging nations, making a more hawkish policy response all but inevitable. Turkey and Brazil are forecast to lift rates on Thursday and South Africa and the Czech Republic are seen following suit later this year.

In an interview with local media on Friday, Nabiullina said the bank may shift as soon as this year to a neutral policy -- one that neither stokes nor slows inflation -- implying at least 75 basis points of hikes.

(Updates with fresh market reaction, analyst quotes from fourth paragraph. (An earlier version of this article was corrected to reflect the proper spelling of Nabiullina’s first name.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns

    Investors target stocks that are witnessing a bullish run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength like VRTV, DAC, SEM, NPO and MT have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

  • Johnny Sexton ends Scotland’s Six Nations hopes as Ireland snatch late win

    A mistake by Ali Price allowed Ireland to claim the win as Scotland suffered more disappointment at home.

  • Clashes as police break up anti-government protest on eve of Dutch elections

    Dutch police charge and use a water cannon to break up an anti-government protest in The Hague on the eve of the country's elections.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stripe continues cash haul, now valued at $95 billion

    The online payment company Stripe continues to attract investors, raising $600 million in funding to reach a whopping company valuation of $95 billion. Stripe is by far the most valuable private fintech company in the world. Stripe has two headquarters, the other location is in San Francisco.

  • EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

    The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing it does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal. It marks yet another worsening of relations between the two sides since a divorce transition period ended on Jan. 1.

  • Euro-Area Economic Outlook: Taking Stock of a Sluggish Rebound, ECB Stimulus and Public Debt

    The slow pace of the vaccination rollout continues to hinder the euro-area recovery. Inflation is rising. Meanwhile, the ECB remains focused on maintaining favourable financing conditions and preventing a sharper steepening of the yield curve.

  • I’d Stay Clear of ChargePoint Stock Until the EV Sector Shakes Out a Little More

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT), an EV charging company that has come to market via the Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SBE) SPAC, has been a volatile. Indeed, CHPT stock has fallen approximately 40% from its 52-week high late last year. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com There are a couple of factors driving shares lower. Among these are the rise of risk-off sentiment and increased competition in the EV charging space. Rising bond yields have diminished demand for high-growth stocks in a number of sectors. Indeed, the EV sector has been hit hard as a result.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Companies like ChargePoint have not been immune to these moves. If this risk-off sentiment continues, investors in ChargePoint stock will have another headwind to contend with in the near-term. 7 Biotech Stocks With Catalysts That Go Far Beyond Covid-19 Vaccines Many investors appear to be rotating out of growth into cyclical value sectors today. Rising inflation expectations, which have driven bond yields higher, are a direct result of improved sentiment about the economic reopening we’re likely to see coming out of this pandemic. Thus, investors are now placing higher forward growth projections for cyclical sectors with much better fundamental valuations. Accordingly, companies with valuations in the nosebleeds are out. Value is in. A Closer Look at CHPT Stock Little in the way of support from the Federal Reserve isn’t helping calm the minds of growth investors concerned about inflation. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s recent speech this past week didn’t do much in the way of assuaging the market’s concern on this front. Thus, it’s possible we could see bond yields continue to progress higher over the medium-term. Additionally, while this SPAC merger was approved on Feb. 26, and ChargePoint stock began publicly trading on March 1, delays with this merger approval initially cast doubt on the SPAC deal and the premium investors were paying to get access to ChargePoint going public. Right now, this all seems to be irrelevant. However, the high levels of retail investor interest that many believe led to this delay in the SPAC merger being approved could be a catalyst to keep an eye on. Competitive Landscape Unfriendly to Shareholders Breaking news: ChargePoint isn’t the only game in town. Investors bullish on the growth in EV charging stations long-term certainly need to factor competition into their valuation models for CHPT stock. Indeed, a significant amount of long-term growth is being priced into CHPT stock right now. However, my concern is this sector’s growth may be held up by margin pressures as competition increases over time. ChargePoint’s business model is easily replicated. In fact, two other SPAC mergers involving EVgo and Climate Change Crisis Real Impact 1 Acquisition (NYSE:CLII) as well as EVBox and TPG Pace Beneficial Finance (NYSE:TPGY) are pending. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is a company that has already gone public. Accordingly, I don’t think ChargePoint has enough of a moat to withstand competitive pressures long-term. Unlike gas stations, which undertook years of consolidation, the EV charging space remains a nascent growth market. Small players are popping up everywhere, in a bid to gobble up as much market share as possible. Yes, consolidation will take hold over time. However, for now, investors will be looking for the pick of the litter. Conclusion on CHPT Stock I think ChargePoint’s business model isn’t differentiated enough to warrant investment right now. Furthermore, the catalysts that have taken this stock higher in the near-term are beginning to lose momentum. I think investors seeking growth in this sector would be better-suited waiting on the sidelines for the dust to settle a bit more. There’s just too much uncertainty right now and downside momentum is not a friend to growth investors today. On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post I’d Stay Clear of ChargePoint Stock Until the EV Sector Shakes Out a Little More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Why Costco may still win long after the pandemic ends

    Costco’s stock may be down 12% this year as investors fret about growth slowing down after months of consumers stocking up during the&nbsp;COVID-19 pandemic, but it's unlikely the usually strong market performer will stay stuck in neutral for too long. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Bitcoin falls back sharply after weekend record

    Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations. Bitcoin's new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a 13-month high of 1.64% on Friday. Because some investors tend to see bitcoin as an hedge against inflation, analysts believe the rise of bitcoin has been helped by the prospects of a steep economic recovery.

  • U.S. Steel Boosts First-Quarter Profit Outlook on Price Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. provided bullish new first-quarter guidance, saying it expects earnings to improve amid “strong market conditions.”The Pittsburgh-based company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization probably will be about $540 million, higher than the $522.1 million average estimate among analysts. Friday’s announcement was followed by a second statement on Sunday that changed the forecast adjusted earnings per share to $1.02 from 61 cents.“Strong market conditions and our well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel are allowing us to drive significant earnings growth,” Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in the statement.The ebitda outlook excludes impacts from rolling up the rest of Big River Steel, according to the statement. U.S. Steel said the flat-rolled steel segment will generate “significantly” higher ebitda compared with the fourth quarter as higher steel prices flow through to customers. The company also said the restart of the #4 blast furnace at Gary Works improved operating efficiency.As for Sunday’s revision to adjusted earnings-per-share, “there was just a small error in it and we wanted to correct it before Monday’s market open,” spokeswoman Meghan Cox said.Shares closed at $24.17 in New York Friday. Earnings are expected to shrink across the steel industry later this year, and U.S. Steel, which has led a recent surge among producers of the metal, may be especially vulnerable, analysts say.(Adds spokeswoman’s comment in fifth paragraph; in a previous version of this story, the company corrected adjusted EPS number in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nintendo Targets a Record Year in Switch, Game Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co. is gearing up for record software and Switch sales in the coming year, a much stronger performance than investors are projecting, according to the company’s partners and suppliers.Kyoto-based Nintendo is planning for sales of its signature Switch game console to be flat or slightly higher in the fiscal year ending March 2022, boosted by the introduction of a version with an OLED display, according to executives at allies including component suppliers, software publishers and retailers. Analysts have forecast console sales would decline next year.A series of marquee game releases is expected to drive software sales next fiscal year to 250 million units, far more than the record 205 million units forecast for the current year, according to the partners and suppliers, speaking anonymously as the plans are not public. Analysts have also projected software sales would fall next year.Some of the suppliers have been briefed while other partners established their own forecasts based on orders. A Nintendo spokesman declined to comment.Nintendo’s shares reversed early morning losses and finished up 1.6% in Tokyo on Monday.Read more: Nintendo Plans Switch Model With Bigger Samsung OLED DisplayThe coronavirus outbreak was at first a brake and then an accelerant for Nintendo, choking its supply and logistics before triggering a demand surge with global lockdowns driving people to seek entertainment and escape. The company’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons turned into the ideal virtual hangout for stress relief, juicing Switch sales and hastening the transition from packaged software to digital downloads.“Nintendo will need to start the next fiscal year without Animal Crossing and the pandemic, but that will be offset by a much stronger blockbuster software lineup and new hardware,” Serkan Toto of game consultancy Kantan Games Inc. said.Nintendo plans to release a revised version of the Switch in the latter half of this year with a larger and better display as well as upgraded graphics when the hybrid console is plugged into a TV set, Bloomberg News has reported. The company makes some of the biggest blockbuster games on its platform, which contribute significantly to profit and also spur hardware adoption. Much of this year’s lineup of new games remains unannounced.Read more: Nintendo Plans Switch Model With Bigger Samsung OLED DisplayThe Switch and Switch Lite continue to sell well, due in part to poor supply of Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X released in November, according to Astris Advisory Japan’s David Gibson. But the lack of visibility around Nintendo’s upcoming games slate has prompted skepticism about the company sustaining its recent success.“With or without an upgraded Switch, Nintendo’s hardware sales would probably decrease in the year from April,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman.Read more: Nintendo Raises Outlook After Surpassing High ExpectationsNintendo’s ability to fulfill demand for the Switch will be challenged by the same global chip supply bottleneck that has troubled its rivals. Beyond securing silicon from the likes of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the Switch maker also faces scarcity of more generic parts like display driver integrated circuits and Bluetooth modules, people familiar with its operations said. Component suppliers said shortages would persist at least until June and the situation may not improve for the rest of the year.Read more: Chip Shortages Could Extend into Next Year, Innolux WarnsMakers of NAND flash memory -- the media on which packaged Switch software is sold -- are preparing more units for the coming fiscal year than they supplied in the current one, the people involved in the supply chain said. Software developers similarly are prioritizing the Switch for their upcoming game releases as the console is almost certain to surpass the 100 million units sold threshold, assuring a large audience of potential customers. Nintendo had sold 80 million Switch devices as of the end of 2020.Games announced for this year so far include several Pokémon titles and popular third-party games such as Fall Guys by Mediatonic. Though Nintendo’s release schedule for the second half of the year remains vacant, it delivered a positive surprise by announcing Splatoon 3 for 2022 last month, said Astris Advisory’s Gibson, indicating a strong games pipeline for the long term.“The Switch is in the middle of its life cycle,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said in February.Read more: China Is Nintendo’s Secret Weapon in War With PlayStation, Xbox(Updates with share price in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • An appreciation of Drew Brees, the retired Saints QB who Panthers fans loved to hate

    Drew Brees, who beat the Panthers more times than any other QB, has retired after 20 years in the NFL.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Trump said Meghan Markle was 'no good' following bombshell Oprah interview, says former adviser

    Donald Trump said: "She's no good, and now everybody's seeing it," according to his former advisor Stephen Miller.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Taika Waititi confused after winning Grammy for 'Jojo Rabbit': 'I guess they're just giving Grammys to anyone now'

    Taika Waititi is now halfway to becoming an EGOT winner after adding a Grammy to the Oscar he won for "Jojo Rabbit" last year.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • John Oliver reluctantly decodes Tucker Carlson's 'well-laundered' white supremacist talking points

    "Our main story tonight concerns, I'm sorry to say, Tucker Carlson," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "This week — as he now seems to every week — Tucker set off a bit of a firestorm," this time around women serving in the military. "This comment sparked an all-too-familiar cycle of condemnation, defensiveness, and hype," he said, "and look, I would like nothing more than to not play into his wildly offensive schtick," but Carlson already gets lots of attention — from, for example, more than 3 million Fox News viewers on an average night, even young people. And if Carlson's expanding role at Fox "wasn't enough, Tucker's also being floated as a potential future presidential candidate, which would be seriously alarming, because of all the things that Tucker is — a conspiracy theorist, a misogynist, Islamophobe, a troll — one of the most dangerous is that he is the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points," Oliver said. "Tucker — conveniently for him — doesn't fit neatly into a lot of people's perception of white supremacist," but "given that Tucker has the admiration of white supremacists and the ears of millions of your relatives, coworkers, and elected officials, we thought tonight it would be worth talking about him: where he came from, what his tactics are, and why what he represents is so dangerous." Carlson frequently, ingenuously asks what white supremacy or white nationalism even means, but when you look at his long public record of commentary, Oliver said, it's essentially the sum of his message: "He is scared of a country that looks nothing like the one he grew up in, because diversity isn't our strength; immigrants make our country poorer, dirtier, and more divided; and any attempt to change that culture is an attack on Western Civilization." And Carlson is so dangerous, he said, because his "well-laundered version" of white supremacy reaches millions of people who wouldn't be receptive to the unlaundered version. You can watch Oliver call Carlson a "performatively outraged wedge salad," a "relentlessly indignant picket fence," and a "walking yacht club scrunching his face up for an hour every night," usually "making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin." But be aware there is also NSFW language. The Daily Show recently had a broader, lighter, more safe-for-work recap of Carlson's career and messaging, and you can watch that below. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilThe invisible president? Marco Rubio's Amazon union position is hilariously tangled