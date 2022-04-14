Russia Considers Next Step in Loosening Wartime Capital Controls

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    2nd and 4th President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Russian authorities are considering a step-by-step approach to rolling back the harsh capital controls imposed to stabilize markets after the invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Discussions this week focused on options that included extending the deadline for exporters to carry out mandatory conversions of their overseas earnings into rubles and lowering below 80% the share of foreign proceeds that companies are obliged to sell in the market, according to people informed on the matter.

A decision hasn’t yet been made after talks that involved the central bank, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential.

RBC reported that the central bank confirmed it’s weighing an extension to give exporters more than the required three working days to convert foreign currency after it’s been credited to an account.

The Bank of Russia didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

In place for over a month, the requirements were among a flurry of emergency measures in response to sanctions enacted after President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. Facing a rapid sell-off in assets and the steepest depreciation in the ruble since 1998, policy makers ordered the sale of hard-currency earnings alongside other steps that included a ban on the sale of securities held by foreigners.

How War and Sanctions Have Sparked Ruble Volatility: QuickTake

Unable to intervene in the market because of the seizure of about half in Russia’s international reserves, the central bank effectively shifted the responsibility for defending the currency to exporters, mainly energy producers such as Rosneft and Gazprom.

But the stringent controls have created a mismatch between the supply and demand for foreign currency, feeding a rally in the ruble that helped it regain all ground lost after the war began. With commodity prices surging, some Russian metal and mining companies are now struggling to sell dollars in such big volumes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Russia is also benefiting from record high commodity prices, meaning it’s raking in billions of dollars in revenues a month from its exports including gas, metals and grains. Bloomberg Economics expects Russia will earn nearly $321 billion from energy exports alone this year, an increase of more than a third from 2021.

Exporters are currently selling $1.4 billion a day, according to ITI Capital, more than the $1 billion that Bank of Russia deployed daily to support the ruble at the beginning of the invasion.

“Russia is getting huge foreign currency inflow but the market can’t digest this volume,” ITI Capital analyst Iskander Lutsko said by phone. “Trade volumes are insignificant, there are no foreign investors, no offshore market, no algotrading, no big players, even local ones.”

Lutsko estimates that exporters could sell 40% of revenues at most.

Before the war, Russia limited the ruble’s dependence on oil prices by buying foreign currency when crude rose above certain levels, and selling when it fell lower.

The central bank has already moved to undo some capital controls, first easing restrictions on transfers abroad and last week announcing it would remove a commission for buying hard currency through brokerages and scrap a ban on the sale of foreign-exchange cash to individuals.

The decisions sent the ruble sharply weaker this week, setting the stage for additional measures as imports collapse and Russia’s current-account surplus surges to a record.

“The likely first step to reduce appreciating pressure on the ruble would be to modify the requirement on exporters to sell 80% of their export proceeds,” said Tatiana Orlova, lead economist at Oxford Economics. “Cutting it to 50% for example would give a right signal.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Better to Buy Before or After a Stock Split? Consider These 3 Charts.

    Few headlines grab investors' attention like news of a stock split from a massively successful company. There's often a tremendous amount of movement in stock price around the split date, even though stock splits have no direct effect on the value of shareholders' interest in the company. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one company preparing for a stock split that also went through another split fairly recently.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    If a dividend stock has fallen in value, it gives investors an opportunity to lock in a higher dividend yield while potentially positioning themselves for a larger profit down the road if it recovers. Three terrific options for investors today, whether you're focused on the future or sheer dividend income, are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX), and Big Lots (NYSE: BIG).

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • EV Battery Firm QuantumScape Stock Is Rising on a Lukewarm Rating

    Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner launched coverage of EV battery technology company QuantumScape with a Hold rating and $20 price target.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

    German automaker Volkswagen ( ) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024 because of the ongoing supply chain bottlenecks from the global pandemic. While the supply chain constraints will improve toward the end of 2022 and the production of vehicles will reach 2019 levels in 2023, there is still not enough chips to cope with the increased demand.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?