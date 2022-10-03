Russia consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint
New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)
New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a Republican super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), is pumping out $14 million in new ad reservations in 15 districts, bringing its total advertising spending this cycle to nearly $200 million. Axios first reported on the CLF ad buy. The new funding will go toward races in…
Ian became one of the worst storms to hit the U.S. after what had been one of the most quiet hurricane seasons since 1941, researchers say.
Fires involving electric cars often make the news, but let's take a look at how frequent they actually occur—and whether you should fret over their possibility.
"This man...was indeed, supremely talented, but used his platform is such a distinctly hateful way, mostly toward women, so repeatedly and up until the last years of his life."View Entire Post ›
Yahoo Finance's Kevin Cirilli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss three top political stories to watch this week as the Supreme Court returns for a new term with controversial cases, President Biden visits Puerto Rico and Florida to survey the Hurricane Ian damage, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin commits to helping Taiwan.
We’re about to fall back again soon.
Chase Elliott secured his spot in the next round after winning at Talladega, but other drivers have some work to do to advance.
President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line. Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico’s southern and western regions, continue to struggle in the dark.
Megan Fox brought the cutest '80s-inspired neon green and hot pink bikini on vacation with Machine Gun Kelly. Shop her Instagram swimsuit looks here.
"What the HELL is going on with Aaron Rodgers hair?" one fan asked about the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
LONDON (Reuters) -The withdrawal of Russian forces from a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine has prompted two powerful allies of President Vladimir Putin to do something rare in modern Russia: publicly ridicule the war machine's top brass. Russia's loss of the bastion of Lyman, which puts western parts of Luhansk region under threat, touched a nerve for Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya. Kadyrov, who has been close to Putin since his father and former president of Chechnya, Akhmad, was killed in a 2004 bomb attack in Grozny that also killed a Reuters photographer, suggested that Russia should consider using a small tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine in response to the loss.
Rubio on Sunday told CNN he would fight against the bill if it includes spending unrelated to the hurricane damages. "That's the key," he said.
Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men. "In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app. Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilisation plan set by Putin.
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
It seems that along with pushing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle down to the lowest level on the official royal family website, they don’t want either of them to be considered part of the “Fab Four” anymore. While Prince William and Kate Princess of Wales continue to hold that title, it seems the other half […]
During Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown asked his wives to return to a patriarchal state after Christine Brown left the marriage
Senior members of the royal family rarely put on public displays of affection, an unspoken rule famously followed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Who will be Wisconsin's next head coach?
Nyheim Hines, Corey Davis, and George Pickens could all be game-changing players for your fantasy roster.