Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arne Delfs, Ewa Krukowska and Isis Almeida
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Robert Habeck
    German politician

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.

Most Read from Bloomberg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion link’s approval process by having the Economic Ministry withdraw its assessment that the project doesn’t pose a threat to security of supply. Without that, the operator of the pipeline connecting Russia to Germany bypassing Ukraine cannot obtain the certification needed to start operations.

Germany has long argued the pipeline is a commercial project, but it changed course after President Vladimir Putin announced he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine. He also signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas, a dramatic escalation in Russia’s standoff with the West over Ukraine.

“The situation today is a fundamentally different one,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday. “So we have to reassess the situation given the latest developments, also regarding Nord Stream 2.”

Nord Stream 2 has divided European countries, with eastern nations voicing concerns it would give Russia even more political leverage over the region and starve Ukraine of gas-transit revenues. Russia is Europe’s top gas supplier, with typically about a third of flows traveling through Ukrainian pipelines.

The pipeline, which took a decade to build and faced several delays due to U.S. sanctions, is currently built and filled with gas, just awaiting certification to start.

No Sanctions

To be sure, Germany hasn’t sanctioned the project and the halt to the approval process could be reversed, said Simone Tagliapietra, a researcher at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. Germany is “buying time” and gaining an important “bargaining chip” for negotiations with Russia, he said.

“This is not a game of time,” Economic Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday. “It’s not a sanction in the classic sense, it’s a political decision that Nord Stream 2 cannot come. I say explicitly that this can still happen depending on developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

The approval process was first halted at the end of last year as the German energy regulator asked the pipeline operator, a Swiss company, to set up an entity in the country to comply with European Union regulations. The company has now set up Gas for Europe GmbH, but it still needs to transfer the main assets and human resources to the Schwerin-based unit. Even then, approval wouldn’t happen.

Positive Assessment

“A certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 requires a positive assessment by the Federal Ministry of Economics that supply security is not jeopardized,” the Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement to Bloomberg. “This is no longer the case.”

“The Federal Network Agency at the moment can’t certify the company,” it said. “Operating the pipeline without certification would be illegal.”

Europe is grappling with an energy crunch, with Russia keeping flows capped since the summer and curbing sales in the spot market. Gazprom PJSC also failed to fill its storage sites in the EU before the winter, and without Nord Stream 2, the bloc may struggle to build inventories again.

All of that is already being priced in the market, with the price gap between gas for delivery in the summer and supplies for next winter all but vanishing. Without that, there’s no incentives for energy companies to stash away gas in the summer as they are unlikely to be able to sell at higher prices later.

Storage Risk

“Without Nord Stream 2, there’s a risk that Europe can’t fill its storage sites again,” said Scott Shelton, an energy analyst at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina. “There are also general risks to Russian supplies, the U.S. looks to be shipping at its maximum, while Qatar and Libya can’t be of much help.”

The Economic Ministry now has to produce a new analysis of the pipeline’s security of supply, which will be done under the leadership of Habeck. The assessment will be made in light of the recent political developments, and could take a long time.

“Nord Stream 2 has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “This crisis shows that Europe is still too dependent on Russian gas.”

(Updates with Habeck comments in eight paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline not moving forward 'at this point in time,' White House says

    The White House said on Tuesday the development of Nord Stream 2 is "not moving forward at this point in time" after steps by Germany to halt the Baltic Sea gas pipeline project. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to say whether Germany's decision was reversible. Germany on Tuesday halted the undersea pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

  • Garry Kasparov says Putin has a 'sick' view of the world following Ukraine invasion

    Kasparov believes that Putin is no longer listening to voices of wisdom in his immediate entourage and has lost his sense of reality.

  • Russian Markets Reeling, With Ruble Record Low in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian markets have taken historic losses this year and the message coming from traders is that more declines may be ahead for the ruble. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeOptions pric

  • Politics latest news: Tories will not return Russia-linked donations, says Liz Truss

    Prime Minister's Questions: Watch live at 12pm Downing Street party attendees questioned Corbyn backs criticism of Britain over Ukraine Vladimir Putin will go further, Joe Biden warns Salmond urged to cancel Russia Today show No 10 privately 'accepts' lab leak theory 'as likely'

  • Ted Baker sales jump 35% on resilient demand in Omicron-hit quarter

    Ted Baker, like other apparel retailers, has seen demand bounce back from the peak of the pandemic as people returned to socialising and going to the office, but subdued tourism in city centres is still affecting in-store footfall. The company's retail sales — which comprise both in-store and online sales — were running at 10% below pre-pandemic levels before the Omicron warnings and fell to 42% below pre-COVID-19 levels during the latest surge in cases. "We were particularly pleased with the performance of Womenswear, with bags, footwear and tops all selling well, and a strong initial reaction to the Spring/Summer 2022 collection," Chief Executive Officer Rachel Osborne said.

  • Psaki confirms Biden-Putin meeting off the table

    Any plans for a meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are off the table for the time being, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Psaki did not explicitly rule out a meeting happening in the future but said Biden would not meet with Putin unless Russia de-escalates the situation in Ukraine by pulling back troops. "We're never going to completely close the door to diplomacy," he told...

  • Polestar partners with suppliers to develop climate-neutral car

    Swedish electric carmaker Polestar said on Wednesday it has partnered with suppliers including Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen and Swedish steelmaker SSAB to speed up the development of a car entirely free of carbon emissions. The carmaker said it has signed letters of intent to work with Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro, Swedish airbag and seatbelt maker Autoliv, LG Corp lighting and electronics unit ZKW Group, ZF and SSAB to eliminate carbon emissions in different areas of its electric vehicles (EVs). The auto industry is under pressure to go electric in Europe and China, while wrestling with the problem that it takes more carbon emissions to produce an EV than a fossil-fuel car, notably because of the large batteries.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is terrible for its oil companies

    While their rivals turn record profits, Russian oil and gas companies are paying for their country's geopolitical strategy.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Oil settles near 2014 high on Russia-Ukraine escalation

    (Reuters) -Oil rose to nearly $100 a barrel on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Benchmark Brent futures pared gains in late trading after Western governments announced sanctions aimed at stopping what they fear is the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion. The United States and Britain announced sanctions targeting Russian banks, while the European Union blacklisted more politicians and Germany put the brakes on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Disney shares peek at new Star Wars hotel and Port Canaveral cruise ship

    Two of The Walt Disney Co.'s major tourism additions are steps closer to debuting in 2022, and bringing more visitors to Central Florida. Disney's much-anticipated Star Wars hotel — the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — shared a video that gave a look at many amenities in action, including the bridge of the fictional Halcyon space cruise ship. The video shows how guests will enter the starcruiser experience, which is a two-night, fully immersive experience set in the Star Wars universe.

  • EU could impose further sanctions on Russia, Germany's Scholz says

    Germany and the European Union are in a position to decide on further sanctions against Russia in the event of a complete Russian invasion of Ukraine, which cannot be ruled out, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz said Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was not compatible with international law and endangered the sovereignty of Ukraine.

  • China’s Gas Prices Surge to Record as World Grapples with Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic liquefied natural gas price surged to a record on frigid temperatures, a scenario that may spur its importers to snap up cargoes from the spot market and further tighten global supplies.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Say

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapLeissner Says

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs

  • As sanctions start, Russia's trade flow shifting towards China

    The United States is poised to unleash a wider array of sanctions against Russia if Moscow escalates the conflict in Ukraine, denying key Russian financial institutions and companies access to U.S. dollar transactions and global markets for trade, energy exports and financing. But the United States and its allies have never before attempted to cut a $1.5 trillion economy out of global commerce, and it is unclear how much pressure even unified Western sanctions can put on Moscow. A review of World Bank and United Nations trade data shows that since lesser sanctions were imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea, China has emerged as its biggest export destination.

  • Stephen Colbert Shreds Tucker Carlson With A Scathing Reality Check

    The Fox News host has become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest defenders.

  • Qatari official says it will be 'almost impossible' to quickly replace Russian exports to Europe

    A Qatari energy official warned on Tuesday that neither his country or any other single country has the capacity to replace Russia's gas supplies to Europe with liquified natural gas (LNG) if those exports are cut off due to Russia's actions against Ukraine.Saad al-Kaabi, Qatar's minister of state for energy affairs, said that his country's volumes are locked up in long-term contracts, a majority of which with Asian buyers. Al-Kaabi said that...