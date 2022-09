Reuters

The leader of Russia's governing party said on Wednesday that people in occupied regions of Ukraine should vote on Nov. 4 on whether they wanted to become part of Russia. Andrei Turchak of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party said it would be "correct and symbolic" to hold votes on that date, a Russian public holiday which is celebrated as the Day of National Unity. More than six months after invading its neighbour, Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine's territory and has moved to "Russify" occupied areas, including by handing out Russian passports and imposing a new school curriculum and TV programming.