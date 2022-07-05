Russia to continue war against Ukraine until Putin's tasks fully completed, says Russian defense minister

Dictator Putin and Shoigu
"The special military operation will continue until the tasks are fully completed," Shoigu said.

Shoigu also said that "preserving the lives of servicemen and the safety of the civilian population are the main priorities of the Ministry of Defense."

In fact, the Russian army has suffered severe losses since it launched its aggressive invasion of Ukraine, and had caused thousands of civilian casualties among Ukrainians through the indiscriminate use of artillery, rockets and cruise missiles in residential areas.

It has also been discovered that Russian soldiers committed atrocities against civilians in the towns they occupied at the beginning of the war – in particular the towns of Irpin, Hostomel and Borodyanka to the north-west of the capital Kyiv.

More than 1,000 civilians in Kyiv Oblast are known to have been murdered by Russian soldiers in the month that they were present. Many of them were murdered, execution style, with bound hands and shots to the head.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, earlier stated that Russia's war against Ukraine should end with Ukraine's returning to its 1991 borders.

Asked when this could happen, Budanov said that it could be in 2023.

  • Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukrainian territory after capturing Lysychansk

    Russian forces were on Monday ordered to push deeper into Eastern Ukraine, as local officials warned civilians to flee the front-line after the capture of Lysychansk.

  • Russia’s plans are the complete destruction of Ukraine, Kyiv intelligence chief says

    As Russian forces step up their assault in the Donbas region, the head of Kyiv’s intelligence warned that President Vladimir Putin wants the “complete destruction” of Ukraine.

  • Russian invaders likely to take a break before new offensive in Donbas, says ISW

    The Russian troops captured Severodonetsk and Lysychansk very likely need a significant period in which to rest and refit before resuming large-scale offensive operations, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War or ISW said in its latest war assessment on July 4.

  • Zelenskyy's office responds to Putin spokesman's comments about talks

    Russia well understands Ukraine’s conditions to start peace negotiations ­– the full recognition of Ukraine’s sovereignty, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on July 3.

  • Turkey to 'intensify' negotiations for Ukraine grain deal

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he intends to “intensify” negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a U.N. plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets. Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with Italian Premier Mario Draghi. Turkey is working with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on a plan to that would allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

  • Others may reject Japan proposal on oil price cap, Kremlin says

    Russia needs to wait and see how proposals on capping the price of Russian oil exports are finalised, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. Commenting on reports that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had proposed a cap at around half the current price, Peskov said that other countries may disagree with that. G7 leaders agreed last week to explore feasibility of introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels, including oil.

  • Thales – the duplicitous French defense giant

    The management of one of France’s major industrial corporations, Thales Group, has been looking for a way to save face for several weeks now, as their unsavory dealings with Putin’s Russia have recently become public. Named after Thales of Miletus, the company apparently did not inherit the wisdom of the Greek philosopher and mathematician.

  • Russian parliament backs tougher penalties for "crimes against the state"

    Russia's parliament backed a bill on Tuesday providing for jail terms of up to eight years on those found to cooperate in secret with international organisations, part of a package of new "crimes against state security". Russia has already branded political opponents of President Vladimir Putin "extremists" and shut them down and jailed their leaders. Russia's most prominent human rights group was shut down this year for failing to properly register as a foreign agent.

  • Russians have strengthened the security of the Crimean Bridge mass media

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 5 JULY 2022, 17:28 The Russian occupiers have strengthened their missile and air defences and the security of the Crimean Bridge to repel a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Britain will breed crops that don't need much water for food security, says George Eustice

    Britain will breed crops that can grow with minimal water to ensure food security, the Environment Secretary has said.

  • Turkish police break up LGBTQ Pride march; 30 detained

    Police in Turkey's capital broke up an LGBTQ Pride march Tuesday and detained dozens of people. Turkish authorities have banned LGBTQ events, but around 50 people holding rainbow flags nevertheless marched toward a main park to mark the end of Pride Month. Police officers prevented the group from reaching the park, detaining the participants on a busy street in central Ankara.

  • Ukraine vows to retake seized land as Russia continues pummelling civilians

    "Mothers of Russia, why do you send your sons to kill our people?" demanded one woman in a small town struggling to understand Vladimir Putin's aggression.

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit 36,350, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 36,350 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on July 5.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Google sold data of Ukrainian users to Russia even after sanctions

    Google transferred data of Ukrainian users to the Russian advertising company RuTarget, even after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 23, it has emerged.

  • Few civilians, charred buildings in Ukraine's Lysychansk after capture by Russia

    Up-ended Ukrainian police cars, riddled with bullets, hulking local government buildings scorched and holed by shells and the damaged golden dome of an Orthodox church. A Reuters reporter in Lysychansk, captured on Sunday by Russia and its separatist allies, found few residents in a city that was once home to nearly 100,000 people and widespread destruction, testament to the ferocity of the battle to take it. A few civilians, all women, surveyed the damage, armoured vehicles manned by Russian-backed forces trundled around the streets and the red Soviet victory banner - a World War Two symbol adopted by Russian forces - hung above the entrance of a wrecked local government building, the offices inside exposed to the elements.

  • Ukraine news – live: Zelensky’s troops can retake territory lost to Russia, UK says

    Boris Johnson told Zelensky that Kyiv’s recent losses can be reversed

  • Ukraine announces $750 billion 'recovery plan' as Russia hones in on Donetsk

    Ukrainian officials announce a $750 billion recovery plan and urge the international community to join for the "maintenance of global peace."