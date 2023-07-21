Russia continues deadly missile assault on Odessa, grain facilities

A destroyed grain terminal at an agricultural enterprise in the Odessa region of Ukraine smolders on Friday. Photo by Ukraine Operational Command South/EPA-EFE

July 21 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the Odessa region of Ukraine for a fourth straight night into Friday morning, hitting port and grain facilities critical to the export of wheat and other products to other countries.

The night bombings have left several dead in what appears to be an attempt to hamper Ukraine's ability to export grains. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that one Russian missile hit a facility that held 60,000 tons of grain set for transport to China.

"Two rockets hit the granaries of one of the agricultural enterprises in Odessa," Oleg Kiper, head of the Odessa regional military administration, said Friday morning. "While rescuers were struggling to extinguish the fire, another missile hit the same enterprise, damaging agricultural and rescue equipment."

Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for Odessa Regional Military Administration, called on residents in the region to stay sheltered. Officials said several people have been killed and wounded during the nightly bombardment of Odessa.

The attacks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to get a better deal for its own grain than the one negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey. That deal allowed Ukraine to start delivering grain through its Black Sea ports during the Russian invasion.

Putin said Moscow would return to the deal if Russia is readmitted to the SWIFT international payment system and lifted restrictions on insurance for its vessels. He said countries that relied on Ukrainian cereals ought to buy from Russia instead.

Russia said it would fire on ships heading for Ukraine ports until a new deal is signed while Kyiv said it would do the same to ships heading for ports controlled by Moscow.