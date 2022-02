The Guardian

Washington and London holding regular briefings and hoping to rob Putin of element of surprise US state department counselor Derek Chollet said: ‘We are trying to be as forthcoming as possible, to say that’s their play and what could be coming.’ Photograph: AP The US and the UK have sought to fend off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine in part by going public with an unusual amount of intelligence, hoping to rob Vladimir Putin of the element of surprise. There have been regular briefings in Wa