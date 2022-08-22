Russia to convene UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday to discuss "situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant"

ROMAN PETRENKO – MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 19:53

The Office of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations reported that the Russian Federation has requested to convene an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss "the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant" (ZNPP).

Source: Office of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN in a comment for Ukrinform

Details: Russia has requested that a Security Council meeting be convened on Tuesday, 23 August.

Quote from Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN: "This is another desperate attempt by the Russian delegation to use the UN Security Council's tools, first of all, to divert attention from the planned meeting on 24 August and, second, to blame Ukraine for the attacks on the ZNPP that Russia itself is regularly carrying out."

Details: Russian media have earlier reported that the Russian Federation was urgently convening a Security Council meeting to discuss the situation at the ZNPP "related to relentless Ukrainian provocations". Russia has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to give a speech during the meeting.

Background: The Institute for the Study of War writes that the Russian Ministry of Defence appears to be setting information conditions to blame Ukrainian forces for future false flag operations at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

